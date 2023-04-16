Can you go nude on the beach in the United States?

What US laws say.

Find out all about nude beach etiquette.

Can you go nude on the beach? We’ll tell you all about nude beach etiquette! Many people have no problem showing off their naked bodies in public spaces. For this reason, there are some places that do allow public nudity.

There are numerous nude beaches around the world where people gather to celebrate the human body in all its glory in a judgement-free environment. Here’s everything you should know about going nude on the beach in the US.

Can I get in trouble for going nude on the beach?

In general terms, you should know that nudity is prohibited in most public places, and even in some private ones, if people on the street can see you. Nudity is strictly prohibited in environments where there are children, so it is important to know where you can take it all off.

Going nude to the beach is frowned upon on most public beaches in the US, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t options for those who want to a clothing optional vacation. It’s important to research your destination ahead of time.