Camilo Sesto’s son and his new identity as Sheila Devil

Camilo Sesto’s son and their new identity as Sheila Devil.

Camilo has announced they are living as a woman now.

Sheila Devil posts alarming photos on Instagram.

Camilo Sesto’s son has been posting worrying images on Instagram in recent weeks. Now Camilo Blanes has announced a radical change. Camilo now wants to be known as Sheila Devil and is living as a woman. Those close to Camilo say that “for him music has always been his life.”

Camilo Sesto’s son has been worrying their mother, Lourdes. She went live on Telecinco’s Fiesta, presented by Emma García, to say she was scared. Lourdes alluded to the arrival of Cristina Rapado at Camilo Blanes’ house. Rapado claimed to have been her son’s girlfriend.

Camilo Sesto wants to be called Sheila Devil

As Semana magazine exclusively revealed, Camilin has decided to start living as a woman and, from now on, wants to be known as Sheila Devil. The name “Sheila” has a special meaning.

At least that is what those close to her confirmed to the outlet. Semana reports that packages arriving at Sheila’s Madrid home in Torrelodones are addressed to this new identity.