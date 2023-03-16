Boxing journalist Gustavo Jarquín dies of a heart attack during his show
Boxing journalist Gustavo Jarquín dies after suffering a heart attack on air. His passing has left a great void in the hearts of the people who knew him.
Beloved boxing journalist Gustavo Jarquín died after suffering a heart attack in the middle of a broadcast. The world of boxing, his fans, and listeners of the show are devastated, according to Bolavip.
Gustavo Jarquín’s death was tragic, but also moving, as he passed away doing what he loved most. His loss has left a great void in the hearts of all the people who knew him because he was one of the most recognized boxing journalists in Nicaragua.
A PAINFUL LOSS
Initial reports say the reporter suffered the attack while the program Cápsulas Deportivas was being broadcast on La Corporación radio station, one of the most listened to in Nicaragua. At some point he stopped speaking, which concerned everyone in the vicinity.
Soon after, he was rushed to a nearby Managua hospital, according to his colleagues from the station reported. Sadly, he lost his life hours after being transferred to the medical center. Jarquín was one of the most respected voices in his country.
WHAT CAUSED GUSTAVO JARQUÍN’S HEART ATTACK?
The sports commentator had a very popular morning show. According to people close to him, Gustavo Jarquín’s blood pressure spiked causing a heart attack. His co-workers immediately ran to help him but there was nothing they could do.
Emergency personnel rushed to the station, administered CPR, stabilized him and rushed him to the hospital. Sadly, he died a few hours later.
GUSTAVO JARQUÍN’S CAREER
Jarquín’s career rose quickly and he was an international boxing judge until he was suspended by the National Commission for Professional Boxing of Nicaragua, on February 12, 2020, for his criticism President Daniel Ortega’s government.
He had also been part of the World Boxing Association (WBA) since 2011. Sources close to him reported that in past years he had been beaten by police in Managua.
JOURNALIST GUSTAVO JARQUÍN DIES
A family member tweeted Gustavo Jarquín’s funeral information: “For family and friends, my uncle Gustavo Alejandro Jarquín Urrutia’s wake will be held at the Monte de los Olivos Funeral Home, tomorrow Wednesday from 6pm and his burial will be on Thursday in Ciudad Dario.”
“I just found out that Gustavo Jarquín, the presenter of Cápsulas Deportivas on Radio Corporación, died this morning after a stroke and a heart attack, it pisses me off… because I was listening to his program and I knew how much he wanted Nicaragua to be free of this Dictatorship,” commented a fan.