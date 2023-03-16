Boxing journalist Gustavo Jarquín dies of a heart attack during his show

Boxing journalist Gustavo Jarquín dies after suffering a heart attack on air.

His passing has left a great void in the hearts of all the people who knew him.

Fans, friends and family pay tribute on social media.

Beloved boxing journalist Gustavo Jarquín died after suffering a heart attack in the middle of a broadcast. The world of boxing, his fans, and listeners of the show are devastated, according to Bolavip.

Gustavo Jarquín’s death was tragic, but also moving, as he passed away doing what he loved most. His loss has left a great void in the hearts of all the people who knew him because he was one of the most recognized boxing journalists in Nicaragua.

A PAINFUL LOSS

Initial reports say the reporter suffered the attack while the program Cápsulas Deportivas was being broadcast on La Corporación radio station, one of the most listened to in Nicaragua. At some point he stopped speaking, which concerned everyone in the vicinity.

Soon after, he was rushed to a nearby Managua hospital, according to his colleagues from the station reported. Sadly, he lost his life hours after being transferred to the medical center. Jarquín was one of the most respected voices in his country.