The oldest American, Bessie Hendricks, dies at 115
Just a few days after the start of 2023, several significant deaths have occurred in the United States. One of them was the oldest person in the United states. Bessie Hendricks was honored just a few months ago and she has unfortunately passed away.
Bessie Hendricks is the Iowa woman who became the oldest living person in the United States a year ago. Unfortunately her family has confirmed her passing at the age of 115, and she will go down in US history as one of the longest-lived people.
Bessie was born on November 7, 1907, so she lived through several historical world events, such as the two World Wars and the sinking of the most famous ship on the planet, the Titanic. She was a teacher in a one-room school before getting married and starting a family.
During her long life, Hendricks raised a family that grew to include five children, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 42 great-great-grandchildren. So far her cause of death has not been confirmed, but she likely died of natural causes due to her age.
At her 110th birthday party in 2017, Bessie told Nexstar’s WHO that the secret to a long life was hard work. She continued to weave after her 100th birthday. She was also a lifelong Iowa Hawkeye fan and her family says she still followed her team closely, according to Fox 8.
During that celebration, Bessie surprised everyone by singing some of the famous song You Are My Sunshine. This classic tune was written when she was only 32 years old and is one of the most popular songs today.
At that party, media outlets were present to celebrate her for reaching such an incredible milestone. Her family has not provided further information about Hendricks’ memorial service.
It was just a year ago that Bessie became the oldest person in the US, so now that title belongs to another woman named Edie Ceccarelli, who is currently 114 years old. Next February she will be 115.
“She always cares about her family”
Her children are already elderly themselves and, just a day before her death, her daughter Joan Schaffer, who turned 90, gushed about her mother: “I don’t know how you put it in words. It’s wonderful that we still have her,” according to CNN.
Hendricks' three surviving children remarked on how hard-working she was: "Her mother died when she was about 13 years old," Schaffer said. "I think mom was about 13 years old. And she raised her siblings after that." "She always cares about her family," said Leon Hendricks, her son. "She always did that. Family comes first for mom. Forever."