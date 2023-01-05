The oldest American, Bessie Hendricks, dies at 115

Bessie Hendricks dies at the age of 115.

She was the oldest person in the United States.



Just a few days after the start of 2023, several significant deaths have occurred in the United States. One of them was the oldest person in the United states. Bessie Hendricks was honored just a few months ago and she has unfortunately passed away.

Bessie Hendricks is the Iowa woman who became the oldest living person in the United States a year ago. Unfortunately her family has confirmed her passing at the age of 115, and she will go down in US history as one of the longest-lived people.

Bessie was born on November 7, 1907, so she lived through several historical world events, such as the two World Wars and the sinking of the most famous ship on the planet, the Titanic. She was a teacher in a one-room school before getting married and starting a family.

During her long life, Hendricks raised a family that grew to include five children, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 42 great-great-grandchildren. So far her cause of death has not been confirmed, but she likely died of natural causes due to her age.