Alleged time traveler says that the worst is yet to come to the US.

He reveals the start of World War III.

It will start between the US and Russia.

There are various versions of predictions about what will happen in the future. There are even those who claim that they have are time travelers and know what will happen in the future. There is a TikTok user who claims to come from the future and announces important upcoming events.

The self-proclaimed time traveler from 2906, whose TikTok handle is @timevoyaging, has claimed that he knows the exact month that World War III between the United States and Russia will break out. He has posted several videos where he gives important dates that would supposedly affect humanity.

Time traveler announces when World War III will begin

The so-called TikTok time traveler claims that he is “here to save humanity” by warning the world of major events. In his posts he mentions some events that are supposed to happen in the future.

On TikTok he has now stated that he has inside knowledge of when an armed conflict will engulf the world … and it is not far off. He even revealed the exact date when World War III is apparently going to start and the United States will be involved.