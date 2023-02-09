Bad Bunny celebrates LeBron James’ NBA scoring record

Bad Bunny hugs his friend LeBron James after he breaks NBA record.

LeBron broke Kareem Abul-Jabbar’s scoring record.

Other stars were there to celebrate with King James.

Bad Bunny hugs Lakers player LeBron James after he broke the NBA scoring record. They have a great friendship that captivated the fans of both stars, according to Mediotiempo and The Associated Press.

It was a magical night, full of stars and the legendary basketball player met all expectations, not only in the United States, but throughout the world. His friends, family and many celebrities were there to see history made.

WHAT CELEBRITIES CAME TO SEE THE KING?

Bad Bunny was among the stars in attendance. On several occasions he has boasted of having a great friendship with the athlete and the two have even vacationed together.

Other stars in the stands included actors like Denzel Washington and sports figures like Floyd Mayweather. Everyone was excited to see the historic achievement.