Bad Bunny celebrates LeBron James’ NBA scoring record
Bad Bunny hugs his friend LeBron James after he breaks NBA record. LeBron James broke Kareem Abul-Jabbar's scoring record.
- Bad Bunny hugs his friend LeBron James after he breaks NBA record.
- LeBron broke Kareem Abul-Jabbar’s scoring record.
- Other stars were there to celebrate with King James.
Bad Bunny hugs Lakers player LeBron James after he broke the NBA scoring record. They have a great friendship that captivated the fans of both stars, according to Mediotiempo and The Associated Press.
It was a magical night, full of stars and the legendary basketball player met all expectations, not only in the United States, but throughout the world. His friends, family and many celebrities were there to see history made.
WHAT CELEBRITIES CAME TO SEE THE KING?
Bad Bunny was among the stars in attendance. On several occasions he has boasted of having a great friendship with the athlete and the two have even vacationed together.
Other stars in the stands included actors like Denzel Washington and sports figures like Floyd Mayweather. Everyone was excited to see the historic achievement.
WHAT RECORD DID LEBRON JAMES BREAK?
With a step back and a jump with 10.9 seconds remaining in the third period of Tuesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Lakers star reached 38,388 career points, breaking the record Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had held for nearly four decades.
James stretched out his arms and waved them, smiling. Abdul-Jabbar rose from his seat and applauded. The game was interrupted as some of James’ family — including his wife, his mother and his children — went on to the court for a ceremony commemorating the milestone. Filed Under https: Bad Bunny hugs LeBron James
BAD BUNNY HUGS HIS FRIEND
TV cameras caught the moment when James ran over to hug his good friend Bad Bunny, showing how close the two celebrities are and delighting their fans.
Last year the NBA player took a little trip to Puerto Rico where it’s said he met the rapper. It’s clear the two have a close friendship. To see the video click here. Filed Under: Bad Bunny hugs LeBron James
WHAT DID THE KING SAY ABOUT BAD BUNNY?
On that occasion, the athlete refused to play for the Tokyo Olympics and on social media, along with a photograph of Bad Bunny, he wrote the following: “It’s always good to see my brother Bad Bunny! Appreciate the love and hospitality in his hometown! love always! Until the next time we connect.”
On that occasion, almost 3 million people liked the photo where they both appear in a hotel together. This caused a stir among their fans, since they are two great stars who are very loved by their admirers.