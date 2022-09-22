The Mexican actress reappears after her father’s death.

Aracely Arámbula sends a heartbreaking message remembering her father.

Aracely Arámbula remembers her father On Despierta América, the La Doña actress happily announced her return to the small screen with a new production of Canal de las Estrellas on Televisa. But also, two months after the death of her father, the Mexican actress shocked people with the words that made her remember him. "For all the people who have those dreams of being actors and singers, do it, pursue your dreams, don't stop achieving it, you have to work hard but dreams come true. I promised my dad to be on El Canal de las Estrellas and look, here we are back again," said the actress who is originally from Chihuahua.

How she broke the news of her father's death. The Mexican actress was in mourning in July after the death of her father, and Aracely spoke a few days later about what had happened. However, she did not speak specifically about this because it was difficult for her to talk about. "I want to take this opportunity, with all the respect in the world, to send a message because the press says things. I'm fine, trying to be strong, thanks for all your love. We are celebrating life." At that time, the Chihuahuan affirmed that she did not want to film the soap opera. However she was going to: "I do not want to do it, but I am going to do it, for him, for all the love and all the affection, I wanted to get ready so they see me ok and feeling good," she said.

Aracely Arámbula is happy to return to Univisión Luis Miguel's ex has been celebrating her return to television very happily, because very soon her soap opera La Madrastra will be released by Univision. "Every day I remember the moments when I walk through the forum, the beginning of all my dreams, and there began the dreams of a 17-year-old girl who, when I arrived in Mexico, dreamed of studying acting," Arámbula told Despierta América.

An emotional moment Arámbula is excited to return to the house where she grew up and formed her acting career, since she is stepping on the stage where she filmed Soñadoras. "You don't know the emotion that will come back to me where I recorded Soñadoras, I have many emotions and so many beautiful things," said the actress. "I love and admire her, one of my favorite actresses." "It is strange to see Aracely in action." "She is a beautiful woman," among other comments that speak happily of the actress's return to the screen. Let us remember that the Chihuahuan had a relationship with Luis Miguel several years ago, which didn't end in the best way, but without a doubt, it gave us a lot to talk about.