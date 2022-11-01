The Anunnaki: Do we really descend from an extraterrestrial civilization?
Are the Anunnaki the creators of humanity? Learn about the Annunaki extraterrestrial theory. They were ancient deities.
- Are the Anunnaki the creators of humanity?
- Learn about the Annunaki theory.
- They were ancient deities.
Countless theories have arisen about mankind’s creation. Each individual can freely decide what his origin is. However, some believe that we came from other planets. Are the Anunnaki really our alien ancestors?
According to Expreso, there is a theory that superior beings from other planets or galaxies visited us on earth 432,000 years ago to create a new civilization. In the midst of all the beliefs and theories that have arisen regarding the origins of humanity. Learn about the Anunnaki.
The Anunnaki
According to Caracol, the Enûma Elish, one of the first texts written by man, speaks of the origin of human beings. This book appeared in the library of Nineveh and is kept in the British Museum. It describes how ,about 445,000 years ago, the Anunnaki came to Earth. They were beings who came down from heaven to Earth.
Although these beings were anthropomorphic, that is, in human form, they had reptilian features. When they arrived on Earth they created the first human being. He was called Adamo. However, Adamo was an imperfect being, who was not intelligent and he was created to be a slave to work in the mines working for the Annunakis. In this way many more humans were created.
Are we really descended from an extraterrestrial civilization?
It has also been stated that later the Anunnakis created another being because Adamo was not enough. This could be an explanation of the origins of human life according to Caracol.
According to Expreso, the Anunnaki settled at the confluence of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers, in the area of Mesopotamia (now Iraq). This people, of unknown origin, worshiped gods that came from the stars, the Anunnaki.
Anunnaki: “Those who descended from Heaven to Earth”
The name Anunnaki means, “Those who descended from Heaven to Earth” and the late researcher Zecharia Sitchin, had some controversial theories about them. He claimed to have translated clay tablets from the Sumerians and discovered a truly captivating story, according to Expreso.
According to legend, the reason why the Anunnaki chose our planet to settle was that they needed gold in large quantities to heat their weak atmosphere.
They created Adapa
According to Expreso, Niburu is an icy celestial body and they needed to reflect the sun’s rays to get more heat. They discovered that the best formula to achieve this was to spread powdered gold in the atmosphere to create a mirror effect. When they first came to Earth, they built great cities and created a vast mining industry.
However, over time, the workers grew tired of toiling in the mines and went on a general strike. An ingenious solution was suggested by Enki, who used the terrestrial primates to carry out genetic experiments with them. This is how Adapa or Adamu was born, from whom the biblical Adam is supposed to derive, the first prototype of the terrestrial human was a product of the mixture of the DNA of primates and Anunnaki.