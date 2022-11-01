The Anunnaki: Do we really descend from an extraterrestrial civilization?

Are the Anunnaki the creators of humanity?

Learn about the Annunaki theory.

They were ancient deities.

Countless theories have arisen about mankind’s creation. Each individual can freely decide what his origin is. However, some believe that we came from other planets. Are the Anunnaki really our alien ancestors?

According to Expreso, there is a theory that superior beings from other planets or galaxies visited us on earth 432,000 years ago to create a new civilization. In the midst of all the beliefs and theories that have arisen regarding the origins of humanity. Learn about the Anunnaki.

The Anunnaki

According to Caracol, the Enûma Elish, one of the first texts written by man, speaks of the origin of human beings. This book appeared in the library of Nineveh and is kept in the British Museum. It describes how ,about 445,000 years ago, the Anunnaki came to Earth. They were beings who came down from heaven to Earth.

Although these beings were anthropomorphic, that is, in human form, they had reptilian features. When they arrived on Earth they created the first human being. He was called Adamo. However, Adamo was an imperfect being, who was not intelligent and he was created to be a slave to work in the mines working for the Annunakis. In this way many more humans were created.