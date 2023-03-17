Angie Taddei talks to MundoNow about winning Quién Es La Máscara?

The Argentine singer tells all.

She won the competition with her group JNS. Angie Taddei talks exclusively to MundoNOW. She reveals her feelings about winning Univision’s hit show, Quién es la Máscara? with her group JNS, formerly Jeans, which also included Karla Diaz, Regina Murguía and Melissa López. María de los Ángeles Taddei Cella, better known as Angie Taddei, was Fresa’s botarga from Huacal in one of the most popular shows among Hispanics in the US. She talks about her win. Angie Taddei: How do you feel now that JNS has achieved this win? She talked about how they were initially overshadowed by other groups: “We were very young and no one took us seriously and we saw everyone as wow, how cool. And we opened the shows, they closed it. In other words, it was like a whole show of, well, what is normal for 14 and 15-year-old girls.” “So seven years ago we got together and we are having the reunion and we have come to enjoy what was done in the nineties. But today in women’s bodies, having learned a lot, had careers, well obviously you enjoy it from another place. And we are experiencing each of the concerts, the tours, the trips. We are already made it, we are here to enjoy, to enjoy with our fans, to fulfill dreams.”

Angie Taddei talks about Quién Es La Máscara? “Quién es la Máscara, for example, was a project that was challenging. I mean, it put us in a place that says, ‘Am I going to risk doing this?” From the vocal part, to different genres that you are not used to singing or you are there inside this great mask, this character that is heavy, that makes you sweat and you cannot move.” “It was a challenge and it is wonderful that it comes to us at this time after so many successes and so much work. Because it reminds us that our energy is what matters. It goes beyond everything else, what goes through is that good vibe and that love that we have for the fans and for our career and that is what led us to Quién es la Máscara?”

It is the first time that there are four participants in the contest in Mexico. When they proposed them, what did they say? “It’s very funny because the project came to us and we obviously knew Quién es la Máscara? and when they ask us we said, ‘But we’re a group, how is it going to work?’ and they said, ‘They want a group of four.’ In Latin America other groups had already participated. We are the first in Mexico, but the concept as such had been done.” “For us it was a resounding yes when our managers proposed it. This is the project to close the year. It was complicated, we’re going to have to push hard, and since it was a secret, a secret, it really was a lot of complicity that generated incredible energy between us.”

How did you feel seeing Ana Bárbara, who came in second place, and various artists falling behind you? “When we saw that it was Ana Bárbara and it was like, ‘We beat Ana Bárbara. How is it possible?’ And the truth is that she was so cool with it because in the end we all got together in our dressing room and talked with her and hugged. Let’s see, that’s a contest that you don’t know who you’re competing with.” “And the only thing you know is the character they are creating. I think it goes far beyond the vocal on Quién es la Máscara?, it’s not a contest like The Voice. That is, they’re not rating you, they’re enjoying your character, and I think that’s the big difference from the rest of the contests.”