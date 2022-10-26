An analysis of Valentín EIizalde’s autopsy finds “strange” details (VIDEO)

A video about Valentín EIizalde’s autopsy was shared on social media.

Valentín EIizalde was murdered in 2006.

‘The Golden Rooster’ had a tragic end.

Almost 16 years after he was murdered in a terrible attack, followers and fans of the singer still have questions about it. Now, an analysis of Valentín EIizalde’s autopsy finds “strange” details. Here’s what we know.

On November 25, 2006, the Vete ya singer had a concert in a palenque in Tamaulipas. When he left the venue he was chased and ambushed in his SUV. The reports indicated that 70 shell casings were found in the place where the singer died along with his manager and his driver, according to El Heraldo.

An analysis of Valentín EIizalde’s autopsy finds “strange” details

After the murder, various theories emerged. Some involved drug trafficking, however, nothing was officially accepted. Shortly after the incident, the coroner who performed the autopsy on Valentín Elizalde shared a video of the corpse along with his belongings and, although it was denied at first, it was later learned that it was the singer.

Now, some experts have decided to draw their own conclusions. Raúl Smith, a coroner who shares his knowledge through social media has pointed out some intriguing details.