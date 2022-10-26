An analysis of Valentín EIizalde’s autopsy finds “strange” details (VIDEO)
A video about Valentín EIizalde's autopsy was shared on social media. Valentín EIizalde was murdered in 2006.
Almost 16 years after he was murdered in a terrible attack, followers and fans of the singer still have questions about it. Now, an analysis of Valentín EIizalde’s autopsy finds “strange” details. Here’s what we know.
On November 25, 2006, the Vete ya singer had a concert in a palenque in Tamaulipas. When he left the venue he was chased and ambushed in his SUV. The reports indicated that 70 shell casings were found in the place where the singer died along with his manager and his driver, according to El Heraldo.
After the murder, various theories emerged. Some involved drug trafficking, however, nothing was officially accepted. Shortly after the incident, the coroner who performed the autopsy on Valentín Elizalde shared a video of the corpse along with his belongings and, although it was denied at first, it was later learned that it was the singer.
Now, some experts have decided to draw their own conclusions. Raúl Smith, a coroner who shares his knowledge through social media has pointed out some intriguing details.
The belongings shown in the video confirmed that it was El Gallo de oro
On his YouTube channel Mundo Forense, Raúl posted a video of his own analysis based on Valentín Elizalde’s leaked autopsy. He explained how the singer’s remains look from a scientific point of view.
According to the creator of Mundo Forense, the first seconds of the leaked video of El Gallo de oro’s autopsy show the belongings that confirm it was the popular Mexican singer — in particular his boots.
“I can see that his eyes are purple”
“I can see that his eyes are purple, I don’t know if those are dark circles because of his work. It could also be a consequence of an internal skull fracture due to the impact of a projectile fired by a gun,” he explained.
“There is a large hematic lake (pool of blood) under the body. I do not know the how many times he was shot,” said the expert regarding Mexican singer Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy.
Raúl Smith said that Valentín Elizalde is smiling
Likewise, coroner Raúl Smith stressed in his video that the singer’s cranial quality was intact, that is, he did not suffer at the time of his death. The expert said that the singer is smiling and explained that is quite normal.
The creator of Mundo Forense asked people not to be morbid about this sort of thing. He even recalled how the subject of Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy “surprised” him even as a teenager. and that now from the perspective of his profession he realizes that those who performed and shared the autopsy video were morbid. Click here to see the full analysis.