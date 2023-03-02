Ana Gabriel was booed while on stage.

Is she retiring from music?

Ana Gabriel speaks out about the rumors. Mexican singer Ana Gabriel had an uncomfortable moment during a concert in Los Angeles, California. Well, in the middle of giving a speech, her assistants began to yell at her to sing and not speak. After this, it was rumored that the singer was retiring from the stage due to the tremendous humiliation she suffered at the hands of the gringo public. Now she has come out to explain what really happened and what she said was surprising. What happened to Ana Gabriel? María Guadalupe Araujo Yong, better known as Ana Gabriel, gave a concert last Saturday at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, Los Angeles, as part of her Por Amor a Ustedes tour in the United States. It is one of the most important venues in the city. The concert was plagued with boos and bad vibes after she was criticized for her political comments. In the midst of all this chaos, the singer angrily announced that she is retiring from the stage.

Ana Gabriel made controversial comments During the show, the Quién Como Tú singer touched on a political issue that many of her fans disagreed with. She spoke about the citizen’s march for electoral reform that was held on Sunday in different cities in Mexico. The singer, who was born in Sinaloa, Mexico, wanted to express her point of view on the matter. However, the audience criticized her attitude and asked her to just sing. In Mexico, this topic has been very controversial, which is why she has avoided talking about it.

Ana Gabriel lost her temper Given this, the artist lost her temper, saying: “Put Siri in your house and you will no longer hear me speak.” What possibly bothered the performer was that the audience didn’t support her cause. She later said that she was tired of the scenarios. This was taken to mean that she was retiring from the music scene, but she has come out to explain what was really happening. Well, the Mexican singer expressed her feelings regarding what happened in Los Angeles in an interview with Al Rojo Vivo, and told the truth about the rumor of her retirement.

Is Ana Gabriel retiring? “People are scared that I’m going to retire, I don’t know where they got that from,” she said in the interview. “The tour will end in July, I did tell them that I was tired and that I would soon leave the stage, but that could be in two years,” Ana Gabriel told Al Rojo Vivo “There are people who, when paying for a ticket, think that they have the right to disrespect the artist and I, with my discipline, with my dedication and with my love, always try not to disrespect them.” She also said that she asked the attendees to ask for their money back.