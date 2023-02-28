Ana Gabriel announces her retirement.

The 67-year-old singer loses her temper on stage.

Ana Gabriel’s forceful message. Ana Gabriel announces her retirement. The Diva de América has not appeared on television for years. She lives in the United States and has toured successfully there, further growing her artistic career. However, recently, Ana Gabriel has given people a lot to talk about. After spending more than four decades delighting audiences with her music, the beloved Hispanic singer made a drastic decision during a recent concert she gave in Los Angeles. It seems that the public put her in a difficult situation. Ana Gabriel loses her temper during a concert On her official Instagram account, Ana Gabriel shared a photograph of the concert that she recently gave in the United States. She announced that she would soon retire from the stage after the audience disrespected the 67-year-old singer. “Despite today in this first concert I went out to give everything as usual, tonight some members of the public put me in a difficult situation as a human being and as a singer. It threw me off as an artist. In 48 years this had never happened to me and I assume my responsibility but I cannot accept disrespect when the only thing I bring with me is my voice, my singing, my friendship and my blessings,” reads Ana Gabriel’s statement.

Ana Gabriel announces her retirement from music “Likewise, I apologize to the public who went to have a good time and who know that the Artist is going to fulfill them and fill their souls with love. I want to tell you that right now I don’t feel good as a human being, much less as an Artist, but if I promise that tomorrow’s show will be COMPLETELY FULL OF LOVE AND MUSIC, thank you for your understanding,” concluded the statement. Tus Celebridades shared a couple of videos on Instagram where Ana Gabriel announced her retirement from the stage during her concert. “I will leave the stage and it is not far away because I am tired, because I have the right to live, to enjoy my family,” she says.

“I will leave the stage and it is not very far off because I am tired” “I said that when I retire I would never say it, but I’m so excited that I can’t stop telling you that I don’t know when, it could be next year,” said the 67-year-old singer. In another video she pointed out that the public threw her off. “Right now I can say that all I’m doing is disrespecting all of you as an artist even if you disrespected me first,” she said. “I have the dignity and humility to accept that at this moment the artist is disrespecting them, but today and right now the concert starts as I do, as they are used to hearing it for the love of you, for the love of my family, out of respect, for the love of Mexico, whether they like it or not, for the love of Latin America,” she says after being interrupted.

Fans were quick to react to Ana Gabriel’s announcement Fans immediately reacted to audience members who disrespected Ana Gabriel by interrupting her performance, while others begged the singer not to retire from the stage. “There is no respect anymore, you pay to see a concert and rude people don’t even let you enjoy it.” “I was there disrespect from the public.” “It only remains to understand you and continue listening and enjoying your music.” “You did well to defend yourself from those disrespectful people.” “What a pity.” “Don’t retire beautiful.”