Ana Gabriel sends a surprising message.

The Mexican artist could not contain her anger.

Amanda Miguel, Rosario Flores and Miriam Hernández are involved. Do colleagues support each other? Some do and others don’t. It seems that this is what governs Ana Gabriel’s career and life, since she issued an unexpected and forceful message on Instagram to several people who were behind something that apparently happened to Amanda Miguel and other Latin artists. Originally from Sonora, in Mexico, Gabriel has been residing in the United States for many years. However, that doesn’t prevent her from being aware of what is happening in show business. On this occasion she saw the most recent Latin Grammy Awards and exploded when she saw that something had happened to her friend Amanda Miguel and other singers like Rosario Flores and Miriam Hernández. Ana Gabriel didn’t hold back Although times have changed, it is evident that legendary singers like Ana Gabriel find it disrespectful that music awards don’t televise certain moments that are important to the public and various artists, such as what happened recently at the Latin Grammys. The Mexican artist had an opinion about the way the Latin Grammys treated her friends Amanda Miguel, Rosario Flores and Miriam Hernández. The Argentine, Spanish and Chilean colleagues, respectively, were apparently honored but nobody who watched the awards on television saw it.

Was Amanda Miguel involved? Ana Gabriel expressed her indignation with an Instagram post featuring a photo of Amanda Miguel. “Seeing Amanda Miguel, Rosario Flores and Miriam Hernández whose careers and talent were finally recognized, it’s a shame they DIDN’T BROADCAST IT. It was disrespectful on the part of the organizers who excluded them from the live event and wasted so much talent,” she began. But Ana Gabriel sent a heartfelt message of anger to the Grammy organizers who left out such a special moment as the tribute to these celebrities: “Amanda has been there for more than 40 years and it was time for her legacy to be recognized, Rosario a voice that breaks the schemes and Miriam with a great trajectory, a lack of respect towards these three Greats of music in SPANISH #DISCRIMINACION #OQUE?” she concluded.

More celebrities join Ana Gabriel’s outcry Ana Gabriel’s words resonated with her fans and artists like Ana Bárbara and Maribel Guardia joined her indignation and wrote: “Totally agree, they are queens of music, we adore them.” “Absolutely agree! Unique, privileged voices that have made the soul of so many generations vibrate with each song. BRAVO FOR THOSE QUEENS!” Other people who also supported her point of view: “Yes A LACK OF RESPECT!!!! And I hope they’re already thinking about honoring you, they’re also taking their time.” “Dear, the Grammy Awards have lost credibility because apparently the absurd is rewarded and the art that is really important and generational and iconic is taken to the background, Discrimination I would say social pressure!” “Totally agree, a lack of respect for them with so much talent.” “Today everything is reggaeton. The true music is these artists with a long musical career,” they continued.

Amanda Miguel did not comment on it The apparent “discrimination” that occurred at the Latin Grammys and was pointed out by Ana Gabriel was also echoed in outlets such as El Universal, Los Angeles Times and El Sol de Mexico. However, it was the people who condemned that the awards for only focusing on the urban and regional genres. “Really what is happening today is that the world doesn’t appreciate any value, principles, much less knows respect, they give more value to what sells, to what gives more publicity and profits.” “It’s impotent to see discrimination, they’re used to doing it…” “I thought exactly the same thing, they only gave urban music a boom but they should have shown the award for the trajectory of 3 music greats.” “The thing is that nobody likes to recognize True music… they recognize artists with trash music,” more people commented. Some images in this note come from this video and this video.