Is she sick? Alejandra Espinoza’s shocking weight loss worries fans (PHOTOS)
Alejandra Espinoza's shocking weight loss worries fans. Her appearance on Despierta América raised alarms.Is the Mexican host and actress ill?
Alejandra Espinoza’s shocking weight loss worries fans. Mexican host and actress Alejandra Espinoza is promoting her latest project which will air in July on Univisión. She visited Despierta América to talk about Premios Juventud.
Alejandra Espinoza has shown that she has the beauty and talent to become a darling of Univisión, which means they’ve given her important projects. After starring in a telenovela, she hosted a reality show with Adal Ramones and now she will be the presenter of Premios Juventud on July 20.
Despierta América shared an Instagram video where the Mexican actress appears with her characteristic long, curly hair, loose-fitting jeans and a sheer black corset.
It is no secret to anyone that Alejandra Espinoza is very fit and works out regularly. But is she overdoing it? In the video her head appears too big for her body.
Is the presenter and actress having health problems?
Is Alejandra Espinoza ill? Her appearance on Despierta América worried her fans who wondered if she’s having health problems because she looks so thin.
People commented on the video: «Her head looks so big that her hair looks like a wig.» «That’s what I was going to comment on, this is the big head, the big cheekbones and the skinny little body.” “Exactly, she looks super weird!” “She is disproportionate between head and body, because she’s not that thin by nature.”
What’s going on with the popular Univision star?
The description of the Despierta América video reads: «Today we welcomed the main host of #PremiosJuventud on July 20!» announcing that Alejandra Espinoza will be hosting the show. However, people commented on her appearance.
«Wowww only bones she was so beautiful.» «That girl is going to disappear.» «Does she have anorexia or what?» «It’s not the image that youth needs.» «Anorexic now.» «What a bad example for youth, having a presenter with an appearance that reflects their disorder, which can be emotional or nutritional… if it were due to illness, it is justifiable, but I don’t think that’s the case,» more people commented… Are they right?