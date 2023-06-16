Alejandra Espinoza’s shocking weight loss worries fans.

Her appearance on Despierta América raised alarms.

Is the Mexican host and actress ill?

Alejandra Espinoza’s shocking weight loss worries fans. Mexican host and actress Alejandra Espinoza is promoting her latest project which will air in July on Univisión. She visited Despierta América to talk about Premios Juventud.

Alejandra Espinoza has shown that she has the beauty and talent to become a darling of Univisión, which means they’ve given her important projects. After starring in a telenovela, she hosted a reality show with Adal Ramones and now she will be the presenter of Premios Juventud on July 20.

Despierta América shared an Instagram video where the Mexican actress appears with her characteristic long, curly hair, loose-fitting jeans and a sheer black corset.

It is no secret to anyone that Alejandra Espinoza is very fit and works out regularly. But is she overdoing it? In the video her head appears too big for her body.