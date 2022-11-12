Alejandra Espinoza talks about her humble origins and reveals something very precious to her (VIDEO)
Alejandra Espinoza, does she deny her humble origins? The presenter and actress grew up and lived in Tijuana, Mexico.
- Does Alejandra Espinoza deny her humble origins?
- The presenter and actress lived in Tijuana, Mexico.
- Now Alejandra shows something very precious to her in a video.
Alejandra Espinoza is one of the most beloved Hispanic personalities and, because of her kindness and humility, her fans continue to support her in everything she does. But, in a recent video, did she deny her humble origins when she lived in Tijuana, Mexico? The Mexican host did not hesitate to share something precious to her.
Univisión Famosos account on Instagram, shared a post where Alejandra Espinoza enjoys moments as simple as tidying up her closet and doing general cleaning. However, it was at that moment that she revealed that although she has advanced in her personal and professional life, sooner or later, her humble origins catch up with her. Does that bother her?
Is Alejandra Espinoza ashamed of her humble origins?
It is no secret to anyone that Alejandra Espinoza has fought for everything she has and her fame is because of her own hard work. This is why she has kept her feet firmly on the ground. However, now that she is famous, she forgot things that made her happy and she showed something that makes her sad.
In a video, the Mexican host appears wearing a gray cap and shirt while tidying up her dressing room and says: “I want to show you something that I have here in my hands… it’s not that I just found it, I had it stored here but right now I’m… excuse me, I have a disaster. I turn over there and I have a mess and I turn to the other side and I see a mess, I’m organizing my closet…,” she said.
The Mexican host can no longer have children
A few months ago, Alejandra Espinoza revealed something that stunned her followers. She can’t have any more children according to Hola and she said it herself in a podcast with her sister.
“I had never answered that question as surely as I am going to answer it right now. Never, not anymore, at least not from me, I can’t get pregnant anymore, I can’t get pregnant anymore,” said the former queen of Nuestra Belleza Latina. However, her son Mateo is enough and that is why she cares for him like her most precious treasure.
Alejandra Espinoza’s old boots are ‘precious’
Alejandra continued with her story about her life before she became famous: “I told you that I always spent less than $20, so imagine spending more than $50 there (an expensive store),” Alejandra Espinoza said.
And it was then that she showed a pair of old boots: “I remember it so well that I know exactly how much they cost and I bought them and they cost $82 which for me was like ayyyy, but I loved them so much. I remember that I saw them and fell deeply in love with them… they are quite an achievement. Look at my combat boots… the soles are well worn and it was the first luxury I allowed myself in my life,” she said, very excited to remember.
Does Alejandra plan to return to acting?
After her appearance in Corazón Guerrero, Alejandra Espinoza gave an interview to El Sol de Mexico and said that she had had one of her best years, but that she would possibly return to hosting shows on Univisión, which had her quite motivated. However, she did not rule out returning to acting.
People were moved by her origins and the story of her boots: “She is unique, very humble, I love her.” “Ayyyy Alejandra for God’s sake, $82 is nothing for a WOMAN like you.” “I admire you Alejandra God Bless you.” SEE THE VIDEO OF ALEJANDRA TALKING ABOUT HER BOOTS HERE