Does Alejandra Espinoza deny her humble origins?

The presenter and actress lived in Tijuana, Mexico.

Now Alejandra shows something very precious to her in a video.

Alejandra Espinoza is one of the most beloved Hispanic personalities and, because of her kindness and humility, her fans continue to support her in everything she does. But, in a recent video, did she deny her humble origins when she lived in Tijuana, Mexico? The Mexican host did not hesitate to share something precious to her.

Univisión Famosos account on Instagram, shared a post where Alejandra Espinoza enjoys moments as simple as tidying up her closet and doing general cleaning. However, it was at that moment that she revealed that although she has advanced in her personal and professional life, sooner or later, her humble origins catch up with her. Does that bother her?

Is Alejandra Espinoza ashamed of her humble origins?

It is no secret to anyone that Alejandra Espinoza has fought for everything she has and her fame is because of her own hard work. This is why she has kept her feet firmly on the ground. However, now that she is famous, she forgot things that made her happy and she showed something that makes her sad.

In a video, the Mexican host appears wearing a gray cap and shirt while tidying up her dressing room and says: “I want to show you something that I have here in my hands… it’s not that I just found it, I had it stored here but right now I’m… excuse me, I have a disaster. I turn over there and I have a mess and I turn to the other side and I see a mess, I’m organizing my closet…,” she said.