Air signs: What are they and what are their personality traits?

What are air signs and what are their personality traits?

What does it mean to be an air sign?

Learn all about Aquarius, Gemini and Libra characteristics.

What are the air signs’ personality traits? Zodiac signs are divided into four elements: water, earth, fire and air. The air signs correspond to the spring season and include Aquarius, Gemini and Libra.

But what are the characteristics of the air signs? According to astrology, they tend to have outgoing personalities and enjoy communicating and connecting with people, adapting to their environment to create better experiences that benefit everyone. Find out more about these signs!

What are the air signs?

The air signs are linked to the spring season and they include: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. These three zodiac signs are known for their critical eye and their ability to empathize, making them great communicators.

These are three signs that usually seek careers in communications and research, since they are the first to observe reality from a critical but empathetic perspective, which allows them to propose solutions that make life easier for all people.

Gemini

Commonly, Gemini has been associated with a volatile, somewhat hypocritical personality, but in reality this is not the case. People born between May 21 and June 20 are highly empathetic beings who are good listeners and give unconditional support, although they are reluctant to commit or give all of themselves to just one person.

In general, this air sign is guided by a need to learn and live unique experiences that convey peace, emotion and lots of fun. Family is one of their biggest priorities and they will do everything to keep their closest ones happy. In the workplace, they are empathetic leaders who carry out tasks with organization and efficiency.