The animals of the Chinese zodiac and what they mean

Learn about the animals of the Chinese zodiac!

What do these animals mean?

Learn what your birth year means in the Chinese zodiac. The Chinese zodiac, also known as the Chinese calendar, is a time measurement system used in China and other Asian countries. It is based on a combination of the lunar cycle and solar cycle. This differs from the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar cycle. The Chinese calendar consists of twelve months and an extra leap month every three years. Each month begins on the first new moon and lasts approximately 29.5 days. Each month is associated with one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Sheep, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig. Chinese zodiac animals: Dog The Dog is one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac and is associated with a specific lunar year in the Chinese calendar. It is believed to represent loyalty, honesty, and friendship, so people born in the year of the dog are able to to fight against injustices, even when they happen to other people. People born in the year of the Dog are said to be honest, loyal, and responsible, plus they have a strong sense of justice and are very protective, especially of their loved ones. Dog years in the Chinese calendar include 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018, and 2030.

Pig The Pig is one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac. It is associated with characteristics such as generosity, honesty, kindness and compassion. Those born in this year tend to be generous and hardworking and they have a great sense of responsibility. The years of the Pig in the Chinese calendar include 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019, and 2031. In Chinese culture, the pig is also considered a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. It is common to see pigs on decorative items such as ceramics and textiles, during the Chinese New Year festivities.

Rat The Rat is the first animal in the Chinese zodiac and is considered a benchmark for cunning, hardworking, intelligent, agile and creative people who are capable of adapting to virtually all circumstances with a good attitude.The years of the rat in the Chinese calendar include 1924, 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, and 2020. In Chinese culture, the Rat is linked to good fortune and prosperity. Those born in the year of the rat are not only able to flourish and prosper, they do so with a good mood that is capable of inspiring everyone around them.

Chinese calendar animals: Ox The Ox is strongly linked with characteristics such as patience, perseverance, strength and honesty. People who are born in the year of the Ox are generally considered trustworthy and willing to help others. Another belief is that the Ox represents a greater force to respond to life’s challenges no matter how difficult things get; the years of the ox in the Chinese calendar include 1925, 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, and 2021.

Tiger The Tiger is an animal of the Chinese zodiac that represents people who stand out for their courage, the passion they put into everything they do, and the strength to make firm decisions. The years of the Tiger in the Chinese calendar include 1926, 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, and 2022. A characteristic of those born in these years is that they require a lot of attention. They need to be admired, valued and pampered, in addition to sometimes resisting letting go of control of personal and work situations, but they never hesitate to help a colleague or friend in need.

Rabbit The years of the Rabbit in the Chinese calendar are 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, and 2023. In Chinese culture, this animal is considered a gentle, kind, and peaceful being that is considerate of other people’s needs and feelings. People born in the year of the Rabbit tend to be kind, respectful and affectionate. They are also very creative, perfectionists and have a great style. Because they give respect, they expect the same from others, as they want to avoid conflict at all costs.

Chinese zodiac animals: Dragon The Dragon is one of the most respected animals in the Chinese zodiac thanks to its power, majesty, and generosity to others. This animal is also associated with wisdom, the courage to face life, and sometimes good fortune. Dragon years in the Chinese calendar include 1928, 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2024. It is no coincidence that people born in the year of the dragon are guided by ambition, strength and charisma. This, coupled with great creativity and leadership, makes them even more likely to achieve prosperity in all areas of their lives.

Snake The Snake is strongly linked to wisdom, intelligence, audacity, problem solving and powerful intuition. The years of the Snake in the Chinese calendar include 1929, 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013, and 2025. Those born under this sign are lovers of the good life, in all senses. They love luxury, having important jobs and helping others, but they will never allow humiliation or offense, since respect is a deeply rooted value.

Horse The Horse is one of the twelve animals of the Chinese zodiac. In Chinese culture, the Horse is considered to be noble, full of energy and, above all, in constant search of freedom. It represents passion, independence and a sense of adventure. The years of the horse in the Chinese calendar include 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, and 2026. In Chinese culture, the Horse is also a symbol of good fortune and success, and is commonly depicted on decorative objects during Chinese New Year festivities. In addition, the Horse is considered an animal of good fortune in feng shui, the Chinese practice of harmonizing your environment to achieve prosperity and well-being.

Chinese calendar animals: Sheep In Chinese culture, the Sheep is considered a kind, gentle, compassionate, empathetic and calm animal. It is believed to represent calm, compassion, and kindness. The years of the Sheep in the Chinese calendar include 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015, and 2027. They are also believed to be very creative and skilled in crafts and music. In Chinese culture, the Sheep is also a symbol of good fortune and success that is strongly linked to good news, tenderness, insecurity, and perfectionism.

Monkey The Monkey, in the Chinese zodiac, is a benchmark for intelligence, cunning and fun. It reflects creative people who are always trying to learn a little more about the world around them. For them, creativity is one of the best tools to respond to themselves and others. It is also believed that they have a great capacity to solve problems and a great ability to find humor in all situations, even the most difficult ones, something that also allows their creativity to flourish. The years of the monkey in the Chinese calendar include 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016, and 2028.

Chinese calendar animals: Rooster The Chinese zodiac includes the Rooster, an animal that stands out for its courage and reflects the spirit and essence of honest people. Discipline and confidence are two attributes that make people born under this sign stand out since they are almost always willing to help others without asking for anything in return. People born in the year of the rooster are said to be honest, hardworking, and trustworthy. Many believe they are very organized and have a strong sense of responsibility. The years of the rooster in the Chinese calendar include 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017, and 2029.