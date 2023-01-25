Adamari López drops a new hint for her ex’s new girlfriend (VIDEO)

Adamari drops a new hint. Is it directed at her ex’s girlfriend?

The Puerto Rican host says that she likes to be noticed when she doesn’t like someone.

Adamari has shown unconditional support for Shakira. Adamari López drops a new hint. Posting funny videos has become a regular activity for host and actress Adamari López, who has captivated thousands with her jokes and wit. But she has not always received positive comments, in fact she has sometimes been harshly criticized. Often it's for dropping hints that many believe are directed towards people from her past, such as her ex Toni Costa. On other occasions, people have said that her videos are obviously aimed at Toni's new girlfriend. Adamari López drops a new hint: "If I don't like them, let it be noticed" Adamari has more than 8 million followers on Instagram, where she continues to rack up more numbers for the reels she shares where she uses audios with funny messages. This morning, the host of the morning show Hoy Día, shared a video where she said that if she doesn't like someone, she wants it to be obvious. "Hide? What for? If I don't like them, let it be noticed," was her message.

What do people think about the presenter's statements? This message, according to some comments, could be addressed to people who Adamari doesn't like and many say that these hints are more "direct" than anything, implying that they could be aimed at her ex or his girlfriend, Evelyn Beltran. "These hints are more direct than anything." "Ada has a lot of rancor, turn the page." "I'm team Adamari" "Always be direct and we have been hypocritical." "Yes! It sucks to be double-sided like Toni," some users commented on her video.

Adamari proves to be on Shakira's side Adamari López has felt quite empowered these days after the song Shakira recently released with Bizarrap and she has shown her support on many occasions. Many of Adamari's fans say that this is because something similar may have happened to the Colombian singer. However, the beautiful boricua has never confirmed that her breakup with Toni Costa was due to infidelity. Given the fury of Shakira's new song with Bizarrap, the Hoy Día host was asked if she would dare to do something similar to the Colombian to empower women by talking about how hurt she was by a betrayal.

"It's a difficult situation" Adamari Lopez's experience has been similar to Shakira's in various situations, such as ending a relationship of more than 10 years, as happened with Toni Costa, and she responded: "If I'm honest, I think that for anyone who is going through a breakup, because of a difficult situation in the relationship, it's not easy, it doesn't matter if they are a public figure or not." "The feelings are the same and the important thing is to know how we can face this situation, how much we want to allow within what we are experiencing and what decision we can make to put a 'stop' and stop it from happening…" she said in a video shared on Facebook.