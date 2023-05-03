Actress Merle Uribe had emergency surgery in Mexico (PHOTOS)

Merle Uribe had emergency surgery in Mexico City.

The actress collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.

Her publicist reveals how she is doing now. Actress Merle Uribe underwent emergency surgery. The renowned actress, who was at the peak of her popularity in the 1970s, is currently facing health problems. She recently had to have emergency surgery, according to TV Notas. The star of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema began having severe pain so her family called an ambulance. She was rushed to the hospital and we have the details of how she’s doing now. Actress Merle Uribe underwent emergency surgery The Mexican actress starred in various films alongside the late Vicente Fernández. The actress’s publicist, Anathan Briss to TV Notas about Merle Uribe’s condition and how she’s doing now. “Blessed God, my baby turned out very well, that’s what I call her affectionately, everything is fine,” she said. “They operated on her on Friday, she entered at 8 in the morning and left that same day at 2 in the afternoon. She went to a satellite hospital in the State of Mexico.”

What happened to the actress As the interview progressed, they asked Merle Uribe’s publicist about what had happened and she responded: “A hole opened in one of her breast implants, the one on the right side, and it was dangerous if they were not removed because it could turn into cancer.” “They had to remove everything and put in new ones, which by the way cost her a fortune because it’s an expensive procedure. Yes, they put new implants and it will remain the same size, 36,” she told TV Notas.

Merle Uribe’s publicist explains how she knew something was wrong Before they operated on the actress and discovered what was happening, Anathan Briss, her publicist, revealed that Merle Uribe began to feel very bad: “She began to have very severe pain and it got crooked, that’s how she realized.” “She consulted with her surgeon and he urgently told her that she had to come to the city because it had gone sideways and it had to be removed.” She said the Merle is doing much better.

What is Merle Uribe’s condition now? After the health scare, the Entre Compadres Te Veas actress says that she feels much better after the and she hopes that she will soon return to her usual routine. “Well, all operations are dangerous, they hurt and are difficult.” “I was with her all the time since the Thursday that she arrived, on Friday after the operation at night we went to dinner and on Saturday she left. She has to rest, she’s calm and resting,” Merle Uribe’s publicist told TV Notas.