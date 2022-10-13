Sean Penn’s mother, actress Eileen Ryan dies at 94
American actress Eleen Ryan, wife of director Leo Penn and mother of actor and producer Sean Penn, died on Sunday. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. Her children did not provide any details about her cause of death.
Ryan appeared in more than 60 television shows and movies throughout her decades-long career, enjoying genre twists like 2002’s Eight Legged Freaks and 2005’s Feast. She also appeared in the acclaimed films Magnolia in 1999 and I am Sam.
Hollywood loses a star
Hollywood continues to lose stars from the golden age of film and television. Now the entertainment world is grieving the death of Eileen Ryan at the age of 94. She was born on October 16, 1927 and died just days before her 95th birthday.
Of Irish origin on her mother’s side and Italian on her father’s, Ryan first came to the small screen through the back door. She had her first notable role in a classic episode of The Twilight Zone in 1959. She subsequently appeared in numerous series.
Michael Penn announced her death
On Twitter, Michael Penn, the oldest of Ryan’s three children, revealed that the actress’s life had come to an end. “We lost mom yesterday,” he wrote on Monday, October 10, along with a broken heart emoji. People magazine confirmed the news of Ryan’s death, who passed away at home on Sunday.
Eileen Ryan was also the mother of Chris Penn, who died at the age of 40 in 2006. Likewise, her husband, actor and director Leo Penn, passed away in 1998, at age 77. She always stood out for supporting her children’s projects, and even participating in some.
Eileen Ryan helped Sean in his best role
In 2001, Eileen appeared in the film I Am Sam, starring her son Sean Penn. This film has become one of her son’s most recognized projects. Before that, in 1988, she acted in Judgment in Berlin, a film directed by her husband.
According to CNN, Ryan, whose birth name is Eileen Annucci, met her husband, the late director Leo Penn, in 1957 in New York City at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh. Their marriage lasted 41 years until Leo Penn died in 1998.
Fans show their support
Comedian Sarah Silverman commented on Michael Penn’s tweet: “I’m so sorry! My heart is with you.” “What a glorious transition. She finally goes home to rest. I will miss her so much,” a fan commented.
Until now, actor Sean Penn has not spoken out about his mother’s death. Her cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but her fans have said that she’s already ‘reunited with her beloved Leo’. FILED UNDER: Actress Eileen Ryan Dies