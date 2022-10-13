Sean Penn’s mother, actress Eileen Ryan dies at 94

The mother of renowned actor Sean Penn dies at 94.

How did Eileen Ryan die?

What did the actor say?

American actress Eleen Ryan, wife of director Leo Penn and mother of actor and producer Sean Penn, died on Sunday. Ryan would have turned 95 on October 16. Her children did not provide any details about her cause of death.

Ryan appeared in more than 60 television shows and movies throughout her decades-long career, enjoying genre twists like 2002’s Eight Legged Freaks and 2005’s Feast. She also appeared in the acclaimed films Magnolia in 1999 and I am Sam.

Hollywood loses a star

Hollywood continues to lose stars from the golden age of film and television. Now the entertainment world is grieving the death of Eileen Ryan at the age of 94. She was born on October 16, 1927 and died just days before her 95th birthday.

Of Irish origin on her mother’s side and Italian on her father’s, Ryan first came to the small screen through the back door. She had her first notable role in a classic episode of The Twilight Zone in 1959. She subsequently appeared in numerous series.