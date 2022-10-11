Actor Paco Merino dies after suffering a degenerative disease (PHOTO)
Paco Merino's degenerative illness ended his great acting career. May he rest in peace. The actor was 91 at the time of his death.
The entertainment world is in mourning after the death of the talented actor Paco Merino. He passed away on October 9, 2022. The Unión de Actores y Actrices confirmed his death through its official Twitter account.
“The actor Paco Merino leaves us at 91 years of age. Rest in peace,” wrote the Unión de Actores y Actrices on Twitter. The post was accompanied by a photo of the famous actor from series such as Cuéntame, El Rey and Tarancón.
Fans mourn Paco Merino’s death
The association that confirmed Paco Merino’s death recognized him in 2008 for his outstanding career. After the announcement, multiple artists and associations mourned the loss of the actor. “It is with great sadness that I learn of the death of Paco Merino, with whom I had the fortune to work over the years,” actor Pedro Mari Sánchez said on Twitter.
“It is a great loss professionally because he was a huge actor. And personally for the great affection I had and will always have for him. My eternal hug, partner,” added the Spanish actor in the Twitter message where he also shared a photo of Paco Merino.
How did the beloved actor die?
The cause of death of the beloved Spanish actor was not immediately revealed. However, the Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported that he suffered from a degenerative disease, which caused him to withdraw from the stage and public life several years ago.
Paco Merino’s talent led him to play multiple roles throughout his life, such as an old teacher in El internado. In addition, he demonstrated his talent in other series such as Farmacia de Guardia and Hermanos de leche, according to ABC.
“I think I am one of the Spanish actors who has worked the most”
The actor revealed in a 2014 interview for La Verdad what would perhaps become his ‘key to success’. “I think I am one of the Spanish actors who has worked the most, without stopping, throughout a long career,” he told the outlet.
“Perhaps I should have been more public relations of myself, have known how to ‘sell’ me better,” commented the actor in the interview where he also acknowledged that discipline was not something that characterized him. “I’m more of an intuitive actor,” he said at the time.
Paco Merino was one of the most prolific actors
The Red de Teatro de Extremadura also mourned the death of Paco Merino and sent a brief but emotional message on Twitter: “Rest in Peace, Paco Merino, one of the Spanish actors with the most characters played in his professional career.”
Furthermore, the AISGE also mourned the loss of the iconic actor. “How sad to start Sunday knowing that Paco Merino has left us at the age of 91. Since his debut in 1960 he has accumulated 600 jobs and was a favorite actor for Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón. In 2014 he wrote his autobiography for our #TallerDeLaMemoria and in 2017 we awarded him the Premio Actúa,” the association tweeted.