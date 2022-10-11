Actor Paco Merino dies after suffering a degenerative disease (PHOTO)

Paco Merino’s illness ended his great acting career.

May he rest in peace.

The actor was 91.

The entertainment world is in mourning after the death of the talented actor Paco Merino. He passed away on October 9, 2022. The Unión de Actores y Actrices confirmed his death through its official Twitter account.

“The actor Paco Merino leaves us at 91 years of age. Rest in peace,” wrote the Unión de Actores y Actrices on Twitter. The post was accompanied by a photo of the famous actor from series such as Cuéntame, El Rey and Tarancón.

Fans mourn Paco Merino’s death

The association that confirmed Paco Merino’s death recognized him in 2008 for his outstanding career. After the announcement, multiple artists and associations mourned the loss of the actor. “It is with great sadness that I learn of the death of Paco Merino, with whom I had the fortune to work over the years,” actor Pedro Mari Sánchez said on Twitter.

“It is a great loss professionally because he was a huge actor. And personally for the great affection I had and will always have for him. My eternal hug, partner,” added the Spanish actor in the Twitter message where he also shared a photo of Paco Merino.