More than 1000 students out sick with flu symptoms at Virginia high school

A Virginia high school is having an outbreak.

More than 1000 students were out sick with flu-like symptoms.

What did the authorities announce?

AN OUTBREAK AT SCHOOL! Authorities confirm that students at a Virginia high school are having an outbreak that has led to more than 1,000 students and administrative staff calling in sick. Through a statement, parents were notified about this incident and several school events were canceled.

The outbreak has drawn media attention because nearly half of the school is out sick. Officials continue to investigate the origin of the outbreak among the students and employees of the school.

INFECTIOUS OUTBREAK CONFIRMED

Officials at Stafford High School, outside Washington, DC, reported that about 1,000 students were absent from classes due to flu-like symptoms. The report indicated that the students missed classes for about a week due to illness and doctors are working to discover what is happening, the New York Post reported.

The illness caused a several delays of activities at the school and many were cancelled, such as football games and extracurricular activities. The school released a statement regarding the cancellations.