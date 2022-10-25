More than 1000 students out sick with flu symptoms at Virginia high school
A Virginia high school is having an outbreak. More than 1000 students were out sick with flu-like symptoms. What did the authorities say?
- A Virginia high school is having an outbreak.
- More than 1000 students were out sick with flu-like symptoms.
- What did the authorities announce?
AN OUTBREAK AT SCHOOL! Authorities confirm that students at a Virginia high school are having an outbreak that has led to more than 1,000 students and administrative staff calling in sick. Through a statement, parents were notified about this incident and several school events were canceled.
The outbreak has drawn media attention because nearly half of the school is out sick. Officials continue to investigate the origin of the outbreak among the students and employees of the school.
INFECTIOUS OUTBREAK CONFIRMED
Officials at Stafford High School, outside Washington, DC, reported that about 1,000 students were absent from classes due to flu-like symptoms. The report indicated that the students missed classes for about a week due to illness and doctors are working to discover what is happening, the New York Post reported.
The illness caused a several delays of activities at the school and many were cancelled, such as football games and extracurricular activities. The school released a statement regarding the cancellations.
What did the authorities say?
The statement said that due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported at the facility, school officials made the decision to cancel certain activities. Some parents began to question cleanliness at the building.
“Due to the high number of student and staff illnesses reported this week, all Stafford High School activities and athletics scheduled through Sunday, October 23, are cancelled. We will reassess conditions on Monday and provide you with further information.”
Is It A Flu Outbreak?
Officials announced that the outbreak involved flu-like symptoms but health officials are still investigating the cause of the illness. At the moment, they are investigating the incident and seeking answers to what has caused the mass absences.
According to the New York Post, about 2,000 students are enrolled at Stafford High School, near Fredericksburg, Virginia, so nearly half of the school is out sick at the same time. This situation continues to concern parents, who took to social media. Filed Under: Warning High School Virginia
Do they know what caused the outbreak?
According to local media, a spokesperson offered information stressed that the majority of Stafford High School students have flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms. However, this is a bigger outbreak than has been experienced in the past.
“Nearly half of the student body at Stafford High School has gastrointestinal and flu-like symptoms. School officials are working with the health department to try to identify the root cause of the illness,” a spokesperson told NBC Washington about the illnesses at Stafford High School. Filed Under: Warning High School Virginia