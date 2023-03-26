Thousands in the US will receive $1,000 in direct payments

Find out how you can receive a direct payment.

As usual, many states are sending out stimulus funds to their residents each month. Direct payments will go out thousands of lucky people this year. Philadelphia is introducing a guaranteed income program for its residents but you must meet certain requirements to qualify for it.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health aims to launch the pilot in early 2024. Under the program known as Philly Joy Bank, $3 million has been raised from the William Penn Foundation and Spring Point Partners.

Direct payments in Philadelphia

According to NBC 10, the goal is to raise another $6 million before the launch of the program, which is scheduled for early 2024. The program is targeted to pregnant mothers.

Participants will receive $1,000 in monthly payments for a total of 18 months. In addition, the guaranteed income pilot program is a partnership between the health department and the Community Action Network of Philadelphia (CAN).