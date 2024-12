Confirman la muerte de Ana Orsini, presentadora de CBS, a los 28 años

Literally no words and only tears. Still at a loss for words 💔@AnaOrsiniTV was seriously one of the sassiest and sweetest girls!

We were just talking about eyelashes and she gave me Advil because my back was hurting.

The next day, she was gone 😢

RIP Ana 🩷we love you! pic.twitter.com/1Mi8zqI21b

— Allie Potter (@alliepottertv) December 16, 2024