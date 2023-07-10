Water signs: What are they and what are their personality traits?

Learn about the personality traits of the water signs!

Water signs are the most sensitive of the zodiac.

Learn more about Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces. Sensitivity is one of the personality traits that distinguishes the water signs. It is believed that those born under Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces have unique traits that make them more likely to connect emotionally with those around them. Water signs also have an ace up their sleeves — they are intuitive and some even have a psychic side. Learn more about these emotional, empathetic and somewhat serious zodiac signs! What are the water signs? In the zodiac, the water signs are known to demonstrate great sensitivity. They not only empathize with those around them, but they often pick up on situations in which they must take care of themselves so as not to suffer physically or emotionally. These signs are Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces, represented by the crab, the scorpion and the fish. These animals symbolize an ability to face life’s challenges, creating sentimental ties based on respect, loyalty and care.

Cancer Cancer is a water sign that is usually quick to detect when a situation is uncomfortable or dangerous. They are almost always people who prize loyalty and expect the same from others. Sometimes their need to learn puts them in uncomfortable situations where they are perceived as nosy or as ‘know it alls’. On the emotional and spiritual side, Cancers have a greater ability to tune into their psychic side and realize when a person is not being honest with them. For this reason, they tend to be more cautious about trusting others or making decisions that have a strong impact on their lives.

Water signs: Scorpio Those born under the sign of Scorpio are guided by a strong determination to go further and further in everything they set out to do. Sometimes this causes them to be somewhat jealous of other people’s achievements, or to develop resentments for not reaching their goals at the same pace as others. This does not mean that Scorpios are bad people. In fact, Scorpios make most of their decisions based on honesty, loyalty and ambition. Courage as one of their greatest strengths. For this water sign, a bad day is one more reason to look for a better opportunity, and are willing to do anything to get the most out of life.

Pisces If there is a romantic water sign, it’s Pisces. Those born between February 19 and March 20 are highly empathetic and romantic, and almost always channel their emotions in an artistic way. That is why they find their vocation in fields such as photography, music, caring for others and everything that has to do with customer service. Like all water signs, Pisces are not made to maintain a casual romance or focus on tasks that do not bring a fulfillment. For them, company and love must be governed by a strong feeling of loyalty, even when things get complicated.