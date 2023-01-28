Spring is just around the corner!

More than 50% of Americans plan to travel during Spring Break.

Learn more about how to enjoy Spring Break.

Find out when Spring Break is in 2023! Every year schools, and some workplaces, have several official breaks, such as summer and winter vacations, however Spring Break may be one of the most anticipated.

Find out everything you need to know about Spring Break: What it is, why it is celebrated and when it is happening in 2023, so that you can plan your Spring Break in advance and enjoy this time to the fullest. Take notes!

What is Spring Break?

Spring break is primarily time off from school during a week in March or April, depending on the institution and the school district. In many cases, these holidays coincide with religious celebrations such as Easter.

Before finding out when Spring Break is in 2023, which occurs practically all over the world, you should know that its origins are not religious since many schools originally took this break as the perfect opportunity to train their sports teams, something that often coincided with Holy Week and Easter.