What is Listeria and why should we be concerned?
According to the CDC, Listeria causes about 260 deaths a year in the US. Learn what Listeria is, its symptoms and treatments.
- According to the CDC, Listeria causes about 260 deaths a year in the United States.
- Every year, at least 1,600 cases of listeriosis, a bacterial infection with a hospitalization rate of 94%, are recorded.
- Learn what Listeria is, its symptoms and the recommended treatments.
Do you know what Listeria is? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States alone, about 1,600 people contract listeriosis each year. It’s a bacterial infection with a hospitalization rate of 94% and approximately 260 listeria deaths are reported annually.
One of the reasons why listeriosis can become very serious is because Listeria is capable of infecting multiple organs that perform critical functions for human survival — for instance, the brain as well as the bloodstream. For this reason, it is necessary to understand what Listeria is, what its symptoms are and how it is possible to avoid contracting it. Here’s what you need to know about Listeria.
What is Listeria?
Listeria is an infection caused by bacteria found in certain foods, such as unpasteurized dairy products and certain types of meat. It is a disease that poses a serious risk to the health of pregnant people and those over 65 years of age.
In terms of mortality rates, the medical community has concluded that the population most at risk of dying from this infection are newborns, people with autoimmune diseases, and the elderly. If timely treatment is not received, people can suffer from blindness, deafness or damage to the nervous system.
Listeria symptoms
Listeria symptoms include: fever, chills, headache, upset stomach, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, dizziness, loss of balance, and in some more severe cases, seizures or muscle spasms that seem impossible to control.
It is vitally important to identify the symptoms of Listeria, especially when it comes to vulnerable people or those whose immune system is compromised due to diseases such as cancer, so they can seek immediate medical attention and reduce the risk of death.
Causes of Listeria illness
Pregnant mothers can transmit Listeria to babies through the placenta or during childbirth, through the vaginal canal. People often come into contact with the bacteria, Listeria monocytogenes, by consuming food that has been contaminated, such as raw vegetables or meat.
Processed foods decrease the risk of suffering from this disease. Therefore, it’s important to verify that milk and dairy products, such as ice cream, cheese and yogurt, have gone through a strict pasteurization process and that they are not spoiled.
Prevention and treatment
Now that you know what Listeria is, it’s time to take action to avoid contracting it. You should cook all meat before consuming it, as well as refrigerate leftover food for a maximum period of four days at a temperature of 40° F, for refrigerated foods, and 0° for frozen foods.
Regarding treatment, in most cases affected patients are given antibiotics. One of the most used is intravenous ampicillin, although some doctors also resort to treatment with gentamicin combined with ampicillin to minimize the risk of complications.