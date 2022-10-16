According to the CDC, Listeria causes about 260 deaths a year in the United States.

Every year, at least 1,600 cases of listeriosis, a bacterial infection with a hospitalization rate of 94%, are recorded.

Learn what Listeria is, its symptoms and the recommended treatments.

Do you know what Listeria is? According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in the United States alone, about 1,600 people contract listeriosis each year. It’s a bacterial infection with a hospitalization rate of 94% and approximately 260 listeria deaths are reported annually.

One of the reasons why listeriosis can become very serious is because Listeria is capable of infecting multiple organs that perform critical functions for human survival — for instance, the brain as well as the bloodstream. For this reason, it is necessary to understand what Listeria is, what its symptoms are and how it is possible to avoid contracting it. Here’s what you need to know about Listeria.

What is Listeria?

Listeria is an infection caused by bacteria found in certain foods, such as unpasteurized dairy products and certain types of meat. It is a disease that poses a serious risk to the health of pregnant people and those over 65 years of age.

In terms of mortality rates, the medical community has concluded that the population most at risk of dying from this infection are newborns, people with autoimmune diseases, and the elderly. If timely treatment is not received, people can suffer from blindness, deafness or damage to the nervous system.