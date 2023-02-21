Walmart closes underperforming US stores

Walmart will close several stores in the United States.

The stores are not performing well enough.

The closures will affect stores in five states.

It is considered “underperforming” when a location has not met its financial goals over a period of time. In this case, five states will be affected by closures of Walmart stores.

According to PIX 11, the popular chain will officially close seven stores in five states because these locations are on the “low performance” list and have not met financial goals.

In December, CEO Doug McMillon said Walmart may close stores and raise prices due to high rates of shoplifting, especially at the self-checkout area.