Chilling, uncensored leaked video of Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy
Morbid details of the Golden Rooster’s autopsy are gaining popularity on social media. Sixteen years after his murder there are still questions to be resolved. Now, the chilling, uncensored video of Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy has been leaked.
On November 25, 2006, the Vete ya singer had a performance in a palenque in Tamaulipas. After leaving the venue, he was chased and ambushed by men in a black SUV. The reports indicated that they found 70 bullet casings at the scene where the singer died along with his manager and his driver, according to El Heraldo.
The chilling autopsy video of Valentín Elizalde
After the attack, various theories arose about the motive. Some involved drug trafficking, however, none were definitive. A short time later, a chilling video of the singer’s autopsy along with his belongings was leaked. Although it was initially denied, it was later confirmed that it was Valentin’s autopsy.
For many years the existence of this banned video has been a myth. However, now it is known that it is a reality. It is even available on Reddit.
Autopsy shows singer’s face ‘smiling’
If you are a person who doesn’t want to watch this explicit material, we will give you the details of what the video of the uncensored autopsy of Valentín Elizalde shows to Reddit users. It starts with the image of El Gallo de Oro in the foreground.
The singer’s face appears to be ‘smiling’ and it seems that he was at peace. However, forensics explained that it is not exactly a real facial expression. And although for many it could be disturbing, it’s a common reflex in death.
Valentin’s corpse completely opened up
Another of the raw images shows Valentín’s corpse completely cut open, showing his organs exposed to the review of the autopsy team, who are speculated to be the ones who leaked the video.
Subsequently, personal items such as his boots, and the clothes he was wearing, including a Hugo Boss brand shirt and pants were captured in the uncensored autopsy of El Gallo de Oro, which confirms that it was the singer.
The bodies of the singer’s manager and driver also appear
Finally, the bodies of the manager and the singer’s driver who were also killed in the attack on that unfortunate night are shown. Although their bodies are not shown in detail, only a few close-ups of their faces and the areas where they were shot.
Many users left comments regarding the case and the disturbing images. “I was always a fan of his and it hurt me when he was killed. Kinda mind blowing that he was only 27 when it happened. I thought he was older.” Click here to see the chilling video of Valentín Elizalde’s uncensored autopsy.