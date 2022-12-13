Chilling, uncensored leaked video of Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy

Leaked, uncensored autopsy video.

Valentín Elizalde, ‘El Gallo de oro’, autopsy video.

Discretion is advised: Strong images.

Morbid details of the Golden Rooster’s autopsy are gaining popularity on social media. Sixteen years after his murder there are still questions to be resolved. Now, the chilling, uncensored video of Valentín Elizalde’s autopsy has been leaked.

On November 25, 2006, the Vete ya singer had a performance in a palenque in Tamaulipas. After leaving the venue, he was chased and ambushed by men in a black SUV. The reports indicated that they found 70 bullet casings at the scene where the singer died along with his manager and his driver, according to El Heraldo.

The chilling autopsy video of Valentín Elizalde

After the attack, various theories arose about the motive. Some involved drug trafficking, however, none were definitive. A short time later, a chilling video of the singer’s autopsy along with his belongings was leaked. Although it was initially denied, it was later confirmed that it was Valentin’s autopsy.

For many years the existence of this banned video has been a myth. However, now it is known that it is a reality. It is even available on Reddit.