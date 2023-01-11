Trump is mourning the death of one of his biggest supporters, Diamond.

Diamond’s death confirmed.

The Diamond and Silk influencer died at 51.

On social media, Donald Trump expressed his sorrow over the loss of Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, better known as Diamond of Diamond and Silk. The 51-year-old influencer, together with her sister, ran a blog supporting the former president.

Diamond and Silk rose to popularity due to their consistent and outspoken support of Donald Trump. The sisters are distinguished by their conservative content and COVID denial. They reached their peak popularity in 2016 during Trump’s presidential campaign.

Who was Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, better known as Diamond?

Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, better known as Diamond, along with her sister Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway Richardson (Silk) ran a blog called Diamond and Silk together. Both sisters rose to popularity due to their support of former President Donald Trump.

The sisters repeatedly showed their support during Trump’s presidential campaigns, as well as during his tenure as president. While in the description of their official account you can read “President Donald J Trump’s most loyal supporters.”