‘The Simpsons’ predicted the extreme heat wave currently affecting Mexico
Believe it or not, popular TV series The Simpsons predicted the heat wave currently affecting Mexico and other parts of the world. The show has become known for anticipating some important events in recent years.
On this occasion, it was season 13, episode 22, entitled Poppa’s Got a Brand New Badge. At the beginning of the episode the sun rises and creates such high temperatures that a butterfly melts and a sunflower catches on fire.
This particular episode of The Simpsons originally aired in 2002, and it’s remarkable to see yet another prediction on the show we’ve been laughing at for years has come true. The recent extreme weather conditions, particularly in Mexico and the United States, have brought record-breaking high temperatures, according to TV Azteca.
The renowned animated series has gained a reputation for its astonishing ability to foresee future events. Over the years, the show has accurately predicted numerous occurrences, ranging from Donald Trump’s presidency to iPhone.
The episode highlights a severe heat wave hitting the fictional city of Springfield. According to news reports, the heat wave is the most severe in 50 years, resulting in widespread power outages and water shortages.
Interestingly, this fictional portrayal bears a striking resemblance to the real-life heat wave currently impacting Mexico and other regions across the globe. In 2023, Mexico and the United States have experienced record-breaking temperatures. Tragically, this has been deadly in some cases.
Extreme heat wave affects millions
Climate change is causing the Earth’s average temperature to rise, which is leading to more extreme weather events such as heat waves, droughts and floods. These incidents are already having a devastating impact on people and communities around the world, and it will only get worse in the years to come.
This is a wake-up call for all of us and a reminder that we must take action to address climate change before it is too late. People can also take steps to reduce their impact on the environment. By making these changes, we can help protect our planet from the worst effects of climate change.