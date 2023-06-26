‘The Simpsons’ predicted the extreme heat wave currently affecting Mexico

The Simpsons predicted the heat wave affecting Mexico.

The popular cartoon family has been credited with a number of predictions.

What did they say?

Believe it or not, popular TV series The Simpsons predicted the heat wave currently affecting Mexico and other parts of the world. The show has become known for anticipating some important events in recent years.

On this occasion, it was season 13, episode 22, entitled Poppa’s Got a Brand New Badge. At the beginning of the episode the sun rises and creates such high temperatures that a butterfly melts and a sunflower catches on fire.

This particular episode of The Simpsons originally aired in 2002, and it’s remarkable to see yet another prediction on the show we’ve been laughing at for years has come true. The recent extreme weather conditions, particularly in Mexico and the United States, have brought record-breaking high temperatures, according to TV Azteca.

The renowned animated series has gained a reputation for its astonishing ability to foresee future events. Over the years, the show has accurately predicted numerous occurrences, ranging from Donald Trump’s presidency to iPhone.