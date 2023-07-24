The case of Susan Smith is a tragic and chilling story that shocked society. Susan Smith, also known as Susan Lay, was born on September 26, 1971, in Union, North Carolina. Although her childhood was happy, everything changed when her parents separated, and her father died by suicide.

The death of her father was devastating for her, who was plunged into deep sadness. At the age of thirteen, she attempted suicide, later revealing that she had been abused for years by her mother's new husband, but Linda, her mother, did not provide the necessary support and minimized her problems.

Susan moved forward and became an outstanding student, but her personal life was filled with conflicts and traumas. At sixteen, she started a relationship with David Smith, her coworker. However, she maintained a secret affair with a married man and became pregnant. When she revealed the news to her lover, he rejected and abandoned her, leading her to have an abortion and fall into deep depression.

Although David supported her during that difficult time, their relationship faced problems due to the sudden death of David’s brother and the immaturity of both. They decided to marry and had two children, Michael and Alexander, but the relationship became unstable, and Susan felt that David didn’t support her emotionally.