The woman that murdered her Children: Susan Smith’s case
Susan Smith killed her two children in a lake. Discover the details of the case along with the possible reasons that led her to commit this act.
The death of her father was devastating for her, who was plunged into deep sadness. At the age of thirteen, she attempted suicide, later revealing that she had been abused for years by her mother’s new husband, but Linda, her mother, did not provide the necessary support and minimized her problems. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.
Susan moved forward and became an outstanding student, but her personal life was filled with conflicts and traumas. At sixteen, she started a relationship with David Smith, her coworker. However, she maintained a secret affair with a married man and became pregnant. When she revealed the news to her lover, he rejected and abandoned her, leading her to have an abortion and fall into deep depression.
Although David supported her during that difficult time, their relationship faced problems due to the sudden death of David’s brother and the immaturity of both. They decided to marry and had two children, Michael and Alexander, but the relationship became unstable, and Susan felt that David didn’t support her emotionally.
Her tragic descent into desperation
Susan fell in love with Tom Finley, her boss’s son, and had a secret relationship with him, which led to a definitive separation from David. However, Tom abruptly ended the relationship, plunging her into deep despair. In a heartbreaking and cruel act, she decided to murder her two children, Michael and Alexander, by submerging them in a lake and denying them any chance of survival.
After the murders, she attempted to deceive the police and society by pretending that her children had been kidnapped. The search for the children became a national issue, but inconsistencies in her story led the police to suspect Susan.
Susan Smith trial and sentence
Finally, Susan confessed her terrible crime and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years. The story had a profound impact on society, and David, the children’s father, suffered deep devastation.
The case of Susan Smith is a somber reminder of how unresolved obsessions and traumas can lead to extreme and tragic actions. Her story makes it clear that lack of emotional support and the desire to please others can lead to devastating consequences. Society learned a harsh lesson from this case and became an example of the importance of providing support and attention to those facing difficult and traumatic situations.