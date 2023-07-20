Search

Press "Enter" to search and "ESC" to close.
Inicio » English » Entertainment » Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are splitting after 7 years

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are splitting after 7 years

By 
Suscríbete a Nuestro Boletín
Recibe por email las noticias más destacadas
Sofía Vergara se divorcia de Joe Manganiello tras siete años de matrimonio
  • Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced they’re divorcing.
  • The couple was married for 7 years.
  • Listen to Ángeles en tu Mundo on Óyenos Audio.

MundoNow presents Óyenos Audio and its new podcast Ángeles en tu Mundo. The show will awaken your connection to the angelic kingdom. Hosted by Geovana Aispuro, an experienced angelologist, the podcast will guide you to heal your emotional blocks through deep meditations that will immerse you in the heavenly world.

LISTEN TO ÁNGELES EN TU MUNDO

LISTEN TO OUR PODCAST 'ANGELS IN YOUR WORLD' BY CLICKING ON THE PHOTO
PHOTO MundoNOW

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce they are divorcing

Sofia Vergara divorces Joe Manganiello
PHOTOGetty Images

On Monday, July 17, news broke that Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and actor Joe Manganiello are splitting. The beloved Hollywood couple made the difficult choice to end their seven-year marriage, according to their joint announcement.

Page Six reported that the couple had shared a brief statement explaining the circumstances that led to their decision to separate and ultimately divorce.

The couple was married for 7 years

After seven years of marriage, Sofia Vergara divorces Joe Manganiello
PHOTO Mezcalent

On Monday, July 17, the gorgeous Hollywood couple shared a statement explaining what led up to the divorce and asking for privacy.

The statement reads: «We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.»

Sofia Vergara celebrates her 51st birthday in Italy

Celebrates its 51 years in Italy
PHOTOGetty Images

The Colombian actress is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy as she has been sharing on social media. She has posted multiple images of the trip, showcasing the fun she is having with her companions. However, Joe Manganiello is noticeably absent.

Another significant detail is that the actress isn’t wearing her wedding ring. This symbolizes their decision to permanently end their seven-year marriage.

«They’ve been growing apart for quite some time now»

"They've been drifting apart for a while"
PHOTOGetty Images

According to Page Six, a source has revealed that the split between Sofia and Joe has been a gradual process. «Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for quite some time now and are taking time to reflect on their future.»

However, people were already suspicious when Manganiello posted a birthday tribute to Sofia, featuring an old photo and a brief caption that read: «Happy Birthday Sofia!!!» This post sparked comments that something may be amiss. «Am I the only one who finds this wording odd? ‘Sofia’… not even ‘My love, my beloved wife’?» and «The pet’s birthday seemed to bring more emotion.»

Etiquetas: , ,
Entertainment
Celebrities
Related post
Regresar al Inicio
ADVERTISEMENT
Related Stories

Thalía like we’ve never seen her before in a stunning bikini (VIDEO)
Sofía Vergara se divorcia de Joe Manganiello tras siete años de matrimonio

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are splitting after 7 years

‘Divas de Multimedios’ host Maureen Salguero suffered a stroke on air
Lili Estefan critican falda

Lili Estefan resurfaces after health problems kept her away from ‘El Gordo y La Flaca’

Regional Mexican singers detained at gunpoint by the LAPD