Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce they are divorcing On Monday, July 17, news broke that Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and actor Joe Manganiello are splitting. The beloved Hollywood couple made the difficult choice to end their seven-year marriage, according to their joint announcement. Page Six reported that the couple had shared a brief statement explaining the circumstances that led to their decision to separate and ultimately divorce.

The couple was married for 7 years On Monday, July 17, the gorgeous Hollywood couple shared a statement explaining what led up to the divorce and asking for privacy. The statement reads: «We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.»

Sofia Vergara celebrates her 51st birthday in Italy The Colombian actress is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy as she has been sharing on social media. She has posted multiple images of the trip, showcasing the fun she is having with her companions. However, Joe Manganiello is noticeably absent. Another significant detail is that the actress isn’t wearing her wedding ring. This symbolizes their decision to permanently end their seven-year marriage.

«They’ve been growing apart for quite some time now» According to Page Six, a source has revealed that the split between Sofia and Joe has been a gradual process. «Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for quite some time now and are taking time to reflect on their future.» However, people were already suspicious when Manganiello posted a birthday tribute to Sofia, featuring an old photo and a brief caption that read: «Happy Birthday Sofia!!!» This post sparked comments that something may be amiss. «Am I the only one who finds this wording odd? ‘Sofia’… not even ‘My love, my beloved wife’?» and «The pet’s birthday seemed to bring more emotion.»