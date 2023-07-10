SSI: Checks for $914 going out to millions in the US

Social Security Supplemental Income checks are going out to millions!

Social Security Supplemental Income checks: SSI has announced when eligible recipients will receive two payments for up to $914 each in September. Find out who qualifies!

Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) checks usually go out once a month but because of holidays and other factors, on a few occasions the government will send out two checks in one month.

Millions of Social Security Supplemental Security Income recipients usually get their payments on the first of each month. The federal benefit for this year is up to $914 for individuals and $1,371 for couples, though some may receive a higher payment due to state supplemental programs.

According to The Sun, the exact amount people receive depends on their income and living arrangements, and it’s worth noting that SSI payments go out on the first day of every month, unless it’s a holiday or weekend. Since July 1 fell on a Saturday, recipients received two payments in June. The next payment is scheduled for August 1.