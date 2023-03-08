When it comes to sex, is always important to know if you are healthy

There are a lot of STD and here we tell you information so you can be protected

If you have doubts, you should go to visit a hospital to run some tests

An important aspect of sexual health is to be aware of existing sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and infections (STIs). Here is a list of STIs and STDs by the CDC: HIV: Transmitted by a virus, it transitions into a chronic illness that without treatment can progress into the life-threatening disease known as AIDS. Chancroid: A bacterial infection that is characterized by ulcers and blisters in the genital area.

Herpes: A chronic and life-long viral infection. The condition causes outbreaks of genital ulcers. Lymphogranuloma venereum (LGV): A chronic and long-lasting bacterial infection of the lymphatic system. Symptoms include diarrhea, lower abdominal pain, blood or pus coming from the rectum in the stools, drainage from lymph nodes in the groin area, painful bowel movements, genital sores, swelling of the labia, groin area, and the lymph nodes.

STD list

Syphilis: A bacterial infection that can cause long-term complications and death if untreated. Early symptoms include sores in the genitals which later appear in the whole body. Syphilis increases the chances of HIV infection. Urethritis: An inflammation of the urethra that can result from an STI. Symptoms include mucousy and purulent discharge through the urethra; however, it can be asymptomatic.

Cervicitis: An STI characterized by the discharge of purulent vaginal fluid and abnormal vaginal bleeding. Chlamydia: Known as “silent”, chlamydia is often asymptomatic. Symptoms may include abnormal vaginal discharge and burning sensation at urination and when untreated it can lead to infertility and spread to the rectum and urethra.