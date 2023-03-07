Tampa Bay Rays broadcaster Dave Wills dies at 58
Dave Wills, the voice of the Tampa Bay Rays, has died at the age of 58. Baseball is mourning the tragic loss. Sunday's broadcast was canceled.
Radio host Dave Wills dies. The world of sports is in mourning as the tragic death of a beloved baseball announcer was reported on Sunday. The voice of the Tampa Bay Rays, Dave Wills passed away at 58 years of age on Sunday, March 5.
The news was confirmed by the baseball team. They bid the announcer, who spent nearly 18 years calling Rays games and thrilling radio listeners, farewell. Dave Wills had worked with the MLB team since 2005, winning the hearts of fans.
Wills’ co-host Andrew Freed dedicated some emotional words to his friend and partner of 18 years. The broadcaster had been hospitalized with health problems.
“Yesterday was like every other day for the last 18 years. Sharing. Laughs. Baseball. Fun. No way to know it was the last time. Sadness beyond words today.,” Freed tweeted along with a picture of the two of them in the booth. “It always felt like we were actual brothers. Will miss him forever. Love to him and his family.”
Dave Wills had heart problems
So far the cause of Wills’ death has not been confirmed, however, it was revealed that he had missed recent baseball seasons. He was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia, a type of arrhythmia, after being hospitalized in Toronto, according to the New York Post.
However, the beloved broadcaster returned for the Rays’ wild card game against the Guardians. The Tampa Bay Times said that Dave Wills “appeared to be in good health and spirits” while announcing games during spring training.
The Rays canceled Sunday’s broadcast
Sunday’s broadcast when the Rays faced the Orioles was canceled due to Wills’ death. “Shocking, sad and heartbreaking covers it all,” said Rays manager Kevin Cash, who visited Wills’ family Sunday before returning for the game.
“You have the option to certainly think about the sadness of that, but you can also think about the person he was and what he meant to all of us,” the manager added. The announcer was part of the White Sox radio team for 11 years before joining the Rays.
“He had an extraordinary talent”
Through a statement, the owner of the Rays, Stuart Sternberg, mourned the passing of Dave and said that he was a great friend: “Dave was an exceptional broadcaster, a great friend and an even better person,” he began.
“He had an extraordinary talent for bringing the game to life for our fans and was a vital part of the Rays family. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” he added.