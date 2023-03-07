Dave Wills, the voice of the Tampa Bay Rays, has died at the age of 58.

Baseball is mourning the tragic loss.

Sunday’s broadcast was canceled.

Radio host Dave Wills dies. The world of sports is in mourning as the tragic death of a beloved baseball announcer was reported on Sunday. The voice of the Tampa Bay Rays, Dave Wills passed away at 58 years of age on Sunday, March 5.

The news was confirmed by the baseball team. They bid the announcer, who spent nearly 18 years calling Rays games and thrilling radio listeners, farewell. Dave Wills had worked with the MLB team since 2005, winning the hearts of fans.

Tampa Bay Rays broadcaster Dave Wills dies

Wills’ co-host Andrew Freed dedicated some emotional words to his friend and partner of 18 years. The broadcaster had been hospitalized with health problems.

“Yesterday was like every other day for the last 18 years. Sharing. Laughs. Baseball. Fun. No way to know it was the last time. Sadness beyond words today.,” Freed tweeted along with a picture of the two of them in the booth. “It always felt like we were actual brothers. Will miss him forever. Love to him and his family.”