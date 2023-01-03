Singer Anita Pointer dies at the age of 74.

The legendary artist won three Grammy Awards.

She was a founder of The Pointer Sisters.

A beloved singer has become one more star in the sky after passing on at the age of 74. R & B star Anita Pointer, of The Pointer Sisters, has passed away.

According to statements made by Anita Pointer’s publicist, the singer passed away on December 31, 2022 surrounded by her family. It should be noted that the cause of the death of the R&B star is unknown.

Anita Pointer’s family confirmed her death in a statement

Anita’s family immediately made a statement to announce the singer’s passing, “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” they began.

“She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us,” continued the statement from the family of the singer Anita Pointer, who are going through a difficult and sad time in their lives. Filed Under: Singer Anita Pointer dies.