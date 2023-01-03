R&B star Anita Pointer dies at 74
A beloved singer has become one more star in the sky after passing on at the age of 74. R & B star Anita Pointer, of The Pointer Sisters, has passed away.
According to statements made by Anita Pointer’s publicist, the singer passed away on December 31, 2022 surrounded by her family. It should be noted that the cause of the death of the R&B star is unknown.
Anita Pointer’s family confirmed her death in a statement
Anita’s family immediately made a statement to announce the singer’s passing, “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter Jada and her sisters June & Bonnie and at peace,” they began.
“She was the one that kept all of us close and together for so long. Her love of our family will live on in each of us,” continued the statement from the family of the singer Anita Pointer, who are going through a difficult and sad time in their lives. Filed Under: Singer Anita Pointer dies.
Anita Pointer was a member of The Pointer Sisters
The Sun reports that The Pointer Sisters were formed in Oakland, California and enjoyed great success during the 70’s. The standout group won three Grammy Awards and was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1994.
Now, Ruth Pointer is the only surviving member of the successful music group — which created a mix of funk, soul and R&B — after June died in 2006 and Bonnie passed away in 2020, according to The Sun. It remains unclear what caused her death. Filed Under: Singer Anita Pointer dies
Anita suffered heavy losses in her family, including that of her only daughter
According to ABC News, Anita Pointer had suffered another terrible loss in her family, which caused her great pain, when her only daughter Jada Pointer died in 2003. The R&B star ended up raising her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer.
The group’s 1973 self-titled debut album that brought them the big break included the smash hit, Yes We Can Can. The band is also known for hits like I’m So Excited, Slow Hand, Neutron Dance and Jump (For My Love). Their 1983 single Break Out was triple platinum and won two American Music Awards. Filed Under: Singer Anita Pointer dies