It it all predetermined?

Psychic predicts who will be in the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Athos Salomé, also known as the modern Nostradamus, announced his 5 favorite countries.

When it comes to football, and in this case with the start of the World Cup Qatar 2022, fans use any means to figure out which teams will make it to the final before everyone else. On this occasion, the Brazilian psychic Athos Salomé, also known as the modern Nostradamus, revealed what no one would have expected.

According to La Nación, 36-year-old Athós has previously made several accurate predictions about different events around the world. He even issued a warning about what would happen with the Covid pandemic, not to mention that he foresaw Queen Elizabeth’s death and the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Who will reach the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022?

Since he’s originally from Brazil, anyone would think that psychic Athos Salomé would place the ‘Scratch du oro’ as one of the favorite teams to reach the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022. However, the reality is very different. In an interview for the Daily Star Sport Week magazine, the modern Nostradamus expressed himself as follows:

“I don’t particularly feel that Brazil can be the six-time champion, I think they can be in the final, (but) not be champions. Analyzing the Kabbalah according to the year of the 2022 games, the start date and the cards of the names of the countries that will play, we can find Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, France and England in the final.” Will this happen?