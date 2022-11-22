Psychic Athós Salomé predicts who will make it to the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022
It it all predetermined? Psychic Athós Salomé, the modern Nostradamus, predicts who will make it to the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022.
- It it all predetermined?
- Psychic predicts who will be in the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.
- Athos Salomé, also known as the modern Nostradamus, announced his 5 favorite countries.
When it comes to football, and in this case with the start of the World Cup Qatar 2022, fans use any means to figure out which teams will make it to the final before everyone else. On this occasion, the Brazilian psychic Athos Salomé, also known as the modern Nostradamus, revealed what no one would have expected.
According to La Nación, 36-year-old Athós has previously made several accurate predictions about different events around the world. He even issued a warning about what would happen with the Covid pandemic, not to mention that he foresaw Queen Elizabeth’s death and the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Who will reach the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022?
Since he’s originally from Brazil, anyone would think that psychic Athos Salomé would place the ‘Scratch du oro’ as one of the favorite teams to reach the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022. However, the reality is very different. In an interview for the Daily Star Sport Week magazine, the modern Nostradamus expressed himself as follows:
“I don’t particularly feel that Brazil can be the six-time champion, I think they can be in the final, (but) not be champions. Analyzing the Kabbalah according to the year of the 2022 games, the start date and the cards of the names of the countries that will play, we can find Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, France and England in the final.” Will this happen?
Argentina against France in the final of the World Cup in Qatar 2022?
In this same interview, which caused all kinds of reactions on social media, the psychic Athós Salomé went further and dared to say that Argentina will be one of the teams that reach the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022 : “We can see the dispute between the land of tango (Argentina) and the Central European country (France).” It seems that Leonel Messi’s glory days are still in this game.
On Instagram, where he is close to reaching 50,000 followers, the modern Nostradamus shares a little more about the way he came to the conclusion that Argentina and France will play the last soccer match of this year: “Seek knowledge and place your bets,” he said in this post. (Filed as: Psychic Athós Salomé predicts World Cup final)
Mhoni Vidente does not visualize a good participation of the Mexican Selection
What will happen to Mexico? Athos Salomé, better known as the modern Nostradamus, was not the only psychic to share their predictions for the World Cup. Cuban psychic Mhoni Vidente, in one of her most recent appearances, according to Medio Tiempo, said what will happen in the coming days, especially with the Mexican National Team.
“Mexico is only ‘going’ to the World Cup and that’s it, nothing more, I see here the worst Mexican National Team we’ve ever had and I see a change of coach soon,” said the psychic beloved by Hispanics. She did not hesitate to placing Brazil and Argentina as the main favorites to lift the cup on Sunday, December 18.
The Simpsons have their favorites to reach the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022
If a series has been characterized by getting its predictions right, from Donald Trump to Covid, it is The Simpsons, which could not be left out of the soccer party with the start of the World Cup Qatar 2022. Like Athos Salomé and Mhoni Vidente, they see Brazil in the final.
Marca recalled that on March 30, 2014, episode 16 of season 25 aired, where Spain and Brazil reach the final. The ‘yellow green’ is crowned in this episode, so it only remains to to be seen if this prediction comes true. The last time the Brazilians achieved this feat was in 2002. With information from Yahoo, La Nación & Marca. (Filed as: Psychic Athós Salomé predicts World Cup final)