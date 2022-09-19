Chronicle: Latino theft ring that targeted Home Depot is busted

Police bust theft ring targeting Home Depot stores.

Five people are accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of products.

It is believed that they used the same modus operandi at Home Depots across the country.

Recently, Georgia authorities announced the arrest of five individuals, all of them Hispanics, who had become true experts in removing valuable items from many Home Depot stores across the country. They would then sell the items at a much lower cost on the black market and even on the internet.

The detainees were identified as: Edwin Sánchez Rodríguez, Marilyn Reyes Colón, Jennifer Santiago Figueroa, Heriberto Vargas and Alfonso Matías Vega. The defendants were arrested by officers from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, south of Atlanta, after allegedly making their last big score.

The thieves took truckloads of tools

According to official reports, the criminals entered the store divided into two groups, each with their own shopping cart. They filled them with valuable items and left the establishment without paying a single penny. But they didn’t expect store security to be watching.

After seeing them bypass the checkout lanes and head straight for the exit, store security immediately called 911. Multiple patrol cars arrived at the scene within minutes. By then the bandits had already left in two vehicles, but the officers knew that they must be close, so they began looking for them.