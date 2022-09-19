Chronicle: Latino theft ring that targeted Home Depot is busted
Police bust theft ring targeting Home Depot stores. Five people are accused of stealing more than $300,000 worth of products.
- It is believed that they used the same modus operandi at Home Depots across the country.
Recently, Georgia authorities announced the arrest of five individuals, all of them Hispanics, who had become true experts in removing valuable items from many Home Depot stores across the country. They would then sell the items at a much lower cost on the black market and even on the internet.
The detainees were identified as: Edwin Sánchez Rodríguez, Marilyn Reyes Colón, Jennifer Santiago Figueroa, Heriberto Vargas and Alfonso Matías Vega. The defendants were arrested by officers from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, south of Atlanta, after allegedly making their last big score.
The thieves took truckloads of tools
According to official reports, the criminals entered the store divided into two groups, each with their own shopping cart. They filled them with valuable items and left the establishment without paying a single penny. But they didn’t expect store security to be watching.
After seeing them bypass the checkout lanes and head straight for the exit, store security immediately called 911. Multiple patrol cars arrived at the scene within minutes. By then the bandits had already left in two vehicles, but the officers knew that they must be close, so they began looking for them.
Police ran into the two minivans a few miles up the road
Police managed to spot the suspects’ vehicles a short distance from the Home Depot and proceeded to stop them both. After checking inside, they found nail guns, drills, laser measuring devices and saws, among other tools in sealed boxes. The thieves had no receipts.
The total cost of the items was $9,068, so they were all arrested on the spot and charged with shoplifting, giving false information to a representative of law resisting arrest, among other serious charges. The ring was held in the Coweta town jail without bail. Filed Under: Chronicle Latinos Home Depot
The theft ring operated the same way around the country
According to court records, this theft ring may be responsible for stealing merchandise from multiple Home Depot stores across the country, including Georgia. It is estimated that the total value of everything that has been stolen in recent months could be more than $300,000. It is believed that these products were mostly sold on social media marketplaces, obviously at a much lower price, which is why they sold super fast.
Since the merchandise hadn't cost them anything, it was easy to make a profit. Everything that was confiscated after their arrest will be used as evidence against them. A long legal battle awaits them that could mean more than a decade in prison. Either way. They had it coming.