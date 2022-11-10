Planes collide in mid-air killing two people in Australia

Two planes collided in mid-air in Australia.

Witnesses say they heard the noise and saw the debris fall.

Two people are confirmed dead.

Authorities confirmed that two people are dead after two small planes collided in mid-air and plummeted to the ground.

Queensland Police reported that a small plane and a glider crashed in mid-flight before hitting the ground on a farm in rural Kybong, Australia. Police, paramedics and firefighters responded immediately to the tragic scene.

Witnesses reported hearing a “big bang” and then seeing the planes hitting the ground. “We thought it didn’t sound like a gunshot, we looked up and saw white pieces of plane falling from the sky,” a neighbor told local outlet 7 News.

“It was already broken. I didn’t see much of the second plane,” added the man who immediately called emergency services. Indeed, the aircraft were broken when they collided in mid-flight. The authorities confirmed that, despite the work of the emergency teams that responded to the scene, the accident was fatal.