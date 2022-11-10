Planes collide in mid-air killing two people in Australia
Two planes collide in mid-air in Australia. Witnesses say they heard the noise and saw the debris fall. Two people are confirmed dead.
- Two planes collided in mid-air in Australia.
- Witnesses say they heard the noise and saw the debris fall.
- Two people are confirmed dead.
TERRIFYING PLANE CRASH Authorities confirmed that two people are dead after two small planes collided in mid-air and plummeted to the ground. Witnesses heard the rumble and saw aircraft debris falling out of the sky.
Queensland Police reported that a small plane and a glider crashed in mid-flight before hitting the ground on a farm in rural Kybong, Australia. Police, paramedics and firefighters responded immediately to the tragic scene.
Two dead after planes collide in mid-air
Witnesses reported hearing a “big bang” and then seeing the planes hitting the ground. “We thought it didn’t sound like a gunshot, we looked up and saw white pieces of plane falling from the sky,” a neighbor told local outlet 7 News.
“It was already broken. I didn’t see much of the second plane,” added the man who immediately called emergency services. Indeed, the aircraft were broken when they collided in mid-flight. The authorities confirmed that, despite the work of the emergency teams that responded to the scene, the accident was fatal.
Fatal plane crash
Local police indicated that the pilots of both aircraft died in the accident, resulting in total of two fatalities. They also explained that the glider had taken off from a local gliding club, but it is unknown where the plane came from.
“It’s a small regional gliding club; they all know each other,” Queensland Police Inspector Brad Inskip told local media. “So this is going to affect the community a lot, especially the clubs involved, for sure,” he added.
Two ‘pretty graphic’ scenes
“We have two scenes in a nearby paddock, they are approximately 200 meters apart and they extend some distance,” said Inspector Inskip of the accident that occurred around 2:50 p.m. local time (4:50 a.m. GMT), noted The Sun.
For now, the police continue to investigate what could have been the cause of the accident. “This is a tragic incident, and quite a graphic scene was left there for all the emergency services,” the official added. Debris from both aircraft was scattered throughout the property.
Chilling images
“The evidence points to the fact that each plane probably had a single male occupant and both men were deceased,” Inskip said. “We will look for the possibility that there was a mid-air collision but it is very early and we are not sure.”
The victims were an 80-year-old Caboolture man and a 77-year-old Glenwood man, according to reports by 7 News. For its part, local television station 9 News Queensland broadcast images of the terrible accident and the debris that was scattered on the property. SEE VIDEO HERE