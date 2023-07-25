The episode «Pasión que Mata» tells the Peter Morgan case, a successful millionaire magnate who lived in Wales. Peter was raised in a prominent and wealthy farming family and, after finishing school, joined the family business. At the age of 34, he met Helen, whom he married and had two daughters with, but over time, their marriage began to deteriorate due to his desire for new experiences and inclination towards other women.

In 2012, Peter met Georgina Symonds, a 22-year-old woman, with whom he started a purely sexual relationship. Over time, his feelings for her grew, but he continued to be married to Helen. Georgina came from a family that had experienced financial difficulties due to her parents’ divorce, which led her to work as an escort to earn money. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

As the relationship with Georgina became more intense, the magnate noticed changes in his personality, attributing them to the stress and sadness over the death of his ex-boyfriend and daughter’s father. However, Georgina got involved in alcohol and drug consumption to cope with her pain, and this affected her relationship with Peter.

The magnate began to distrust her and placed a listening device in her house to monitor her conversations. Soon, he discovered that Georgina was planning to blackmail him for more money. Fearing to lose his wealth and expose his private life, Morgan devised a plan to get rid of her.