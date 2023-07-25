Peter Morgan Case: the magnate that killed his escort
Peter Morgan's Case is a gripping and chilling true-crime story that delves into the life of a wealthy magnate whose passion turned deadly.
In 2012, Peter met Georgina Symonds, a 22-year-old woman, with whom he started a purely sexual relationship. Over time, his feelings for her grew, but he continued to be married to Helen. Georgina came from a family that had experienced financial difficulties due to her parents' divorce, which led her to work as an escort to earn money.
As the relationship with Georgina became more intense, the magnate noticed changes in his personality, attributing them to the stress and sadness over the death of his ex-boyfriend and daughter’s father. However, Georgina got involved in alcohol and drug consumption to cope with her pain, and this affected her relationship with Peter.
The magnate began to distrust her and placed a listening device in her house to monitor her conversations. Soon, he discovered that Georgina was planning to blackmail him for more money. Fearing to lose his wealth and expose his private life, Morgan devised a plan to get rid of her.
The conviction on Peter Morgan Case
In January 2016, Peter Morgan went to Georgina’s house and, after an argument, strangled her to death. He then cleaned up the crime scene and hid her body in a workshop on his property. For a while, he maintained the appearance of a normal life, but when Georgina was reported missing, the police began their search.
Security cameras at the magnate’s farm revealed his involvement in the murder. At the trial, he pleaded not guilty, arguing that he suffered from mild Asperger’s syndrome, but he was found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.
The anguish of Georgina’s family and the consequences for Peter Morgan
Georgina’s family experienced the anguish of Peter Morgan’s appeal, but their requests were denied, ensuring he served his full sentence. The sadness and void left by Georgina’s death lingered in the lives of her loved ones, while Morgan faced the consequences of his actions. The castle where the crime occurred is up for sale, and it is unknown whether the magnate is involved in the sale.
«Pasión que Mata» explores how obsession and jealousy can lead to devastating actions, even in the lives of successful and seemingly stable individuals. The story of Peter Morgan and his lover Georgina Symonds serves as a warning about the consequences that can arise when passion becomes a killer.