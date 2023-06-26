Olga Tañón recently had to cancel a concert in Peru.

The singer talked about what’s going on in her life in a recent video.

She spoke about having been deceived by promoters. Olga Tañón often talks about her professional projects and her personal life on social media. Recently the singer took to Facebook to talk about why she was forced to cancel a concert in Peru. She did a Facebook live to talk about what happened to her and to share a heartfelt message about how she felt that she and her fans were taken advantage of. Her work team also sent out a press release about what happened. Olga Tañón talks about why she had to cancel a concert in Peru Olga Tañón talked about the cancellation of one of her concerts in Peru. She also discussed how upset she was with the the promoter and organizers, according to People en Español. Visibly angry and dismayed by the situation, the singer spoke to her followers in a Facebook live: «It is very unfortunate when one as an artist has all the desire to go to sing somewhere, many people who are not serious, perhaps they see us as a symbol of money, it is perfect, there is no problem, but that we are used is very hard,» she began.

Olga Tañón said she felt used It seems that the promoter not only lied to the singer’s team, but also to her fans who unfortunately may have been scammed when buying a ticket for the concert: «That they do not assume some responsibilities are much harder. What happened in Peru was extremely unfortunate, I have to tell you that if you are not a serious promoter, do not call us,» she continued. Olga Tañón said that she was vilely deceived and that things were not prepared as they were supposed to be: «Realizing that they did not give us our documentation, that taxes had not been paid, neither to the suppliers, nor to the person who he put on the lights and sound, they had been given an advance, but they had not been paid,» she said.

Olga Tañón feels hurt and mocked And worst of all, Olga Tañón and her team are suing: «I am not supposed to be talking about this because we are taking legal action. I demand that each of those people who charged you for a ticket, must return the money.» Apparently, the singer’s fans could also have been scammed in the worst way: «You have collected the money that with all the love in the world they have wanted to go see an artist. The headaches that I have had, those days have been horrible because I cannot believe that there are still people who play with the sacrifice of so many people… It is an abuse, it is a robbery, a horrible lack of respect that these things happen.“

The singer’s fans were also hurt It is now up to Olga to try to rectify the situation since the promoters have already sold the tickets and fans have not gotten a refund: «They have been days of too much pain because there were people who traveled… for hours to get to the place to see us, there is no explanation,” Olga Tañón said. Ticket holder for her concert in Peru were tremendously disappointed when the show could not take place due to the promoters’ incompetence and she wants to ensure they get their money back.