OceanGate: 4 facts about the lost Titan sub

Four facts about OceanGate’s lost Titan sub.

A trip on the titanium and carbon fiber submersible cost $250,000.

Meet the five crew members who died.

A few weeks ago, OceanGate’s Titan submarine was declared missing after communication with its crew members was lost. The expedition, considered high risk, had the mission of taking three civilians and two experts in handling the submersible to the depths of the Atlantic Ocean to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

The OceanGate submersible had had several successful expeditions, however, many people, including former employees, expressed their concerns regarding the safety of the vessel, which eventually imploded in June 2023.

4. An employee expressed his concern about safety measures

One of the most chilling facts about the Titan sub, which imploded after trying to reach a depth of more than 3,000 meters, is that since 2018 there have been numerous concerns regarding its safety. Among those who expressed concern was David Lochridge, a former employee of the company.

In 2018, Lochridge, who came to serve as director of maritime operations, argued in court that OceanGate had fired him after he voiced his concerns about the vessel’s safety. The CEO of the company accused him of sharing confidential information and fired him weeks later.