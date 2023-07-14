Mhoni Vidente’s prediction comes true: «There will be many divorces»

Mhoni Vidente warned there would be many divorces!

The psychic’s predictions are coming true.

These are the celebrities who are splitting.

Mhoni Vidente’s divorce predictions are coming true! Fans of Ricky Martin and Lucero were taken by surprise when both announced they were divorcing their respective spouses. Ricky Martin announced he was ending his six-year marriage.

Now, Lucero has also revealed her split from Michel Kuri. Interestingly, these recent celebrity divorces align with a prediction made by renowned psychic Mhoni Vidente. The accuracy of these predictions has left many in awe.

Mhoni Vidente’s divorce predictions come true

In one of her predictions published a few months ago in El Heraldo de México, Mhoni Vidente foresaw a significant number of painful celebrity divorces in the entertainment world. She specifically said: «The year 2023 is the year of the breakup, take care of your partner.»

As time has passed, Mhoni Vidente’s prediction has come true, as we have witnessed the surprising splits of notable figures, including these two influential personalities who have garnered a large following throughout Latin America.