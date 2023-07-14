Mhoni Vidente’s prediction comes true: «There will be many divorces»
Mhoni Vidente warned there would be many divorces! The psychic's predictions are coming true. These are the celebrities who are splitting.
Mhoni Vidente’s divorce predictions are coming true! Fans of Ricky Martin and Lucero were taken by surprise when both announced they were divorcing their respective spouses. Ricky Martin announced he was ending his six-year marriage.
Now, Lucero has also revealed her split from Michel Kuri. Interestingly, these recent celebrity divorces align with a prediction made by renowned psychic Mhoni Vidente. The accuracy of these predictions has left many in awe.
Mhoni Vidente’s divorce predictions come true
In one of her predictions published a few months ago in El Heraldo de México, Mhoni Vidente foresaw a significant number of painful celebrity divorces in the entertainment world. She specifically said: «The year 2023 is the year of the breakup, take care of your partner.»
As time has passed, Mhoni Vidente’s prediction has come true, as we have witnessed the surprising splits of notable figures, including these two influential personalities who have garnered a large following throughout Latin America.
What Mhoni predicted
«Despite the year of the lover and pregnancy, there will be even more divorces this year, which I already told you. It’s not a tragedy.» Mhoni Vidente recently said, according to Clarin. “A tragedy is when something really bad happens to you and you suffer a lot. A tragedy is that, but a divorce is an understanding of separation, that there’s no love anymore,” she said.
Ricky Martin’s announcement that he’s divorcing his husband has had a huge impact on fans. In an exclusive interview with People en Español, Ricky Martin shared that he and Jwan Yosef have decided to end their relationship. This news was especially surprising because they have two young children together.
Lucero is also going through a breakup
After being in a committed relationship for several years, the renowned America’s Girlfriend and Michel Kuri have made the decision to take a break in their courtship. The couple each announced the split on social media.
Lucero released a statement on Instagram confirming the end of her relationship with Michel Kuri after more than a decade together. The announcement was made on the evening of Wednesday, July 12, and has garnered attention from their followers and fans.