Lorenzo Méndez’s new girlfriend looks just like Chiquis Rivera

Will Chiquis Rivera be upset the her ex’s new girlfriend looks just liker her?

Lorenzo Méndez shows off his new love.

The singer’s ex shared his European vacation with his new girlfriend. Chiquis Rivera and Lorenzo Méndez took longer to finalize their divorce than to find new partners. While she fell in love with photographer and businessman Emilio, her ex-husband fell in love with his new girlfriend Jennifer, who he finally showed off on social media. As Chiquis Rivera seeems to be in love with her current partner Emilio, it didn’t take long for it to emerge that Lorenzo Méndez also already had a new girlfriend. However, he was more cautious and did not make their romance public until recently when he was traveling through Europe on what looked like a romantic vacation. Chiquis Rivera receives a ‘blow’ from her ex Lorenzo Méndez Lorenzo Méndez had already been seen in some very romantic restaurants with his new girlfriend but her face was never shown. Perhaps he didn’t want a public relationship with everyone weighing in on it. Recently, Jenni Rivera’s daughter’s ex appeared on Instagram enjoying a trip full of love and adventure with his girlfriend Jennifer, whom he showed for the first time to his thousands of followers. However, what everyone was really noticed was her resemblance to Chiquis.

Is Lorenzo Méndez’s girlfriend identical to his ex-wife? Lorenzo Méndez went to Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, amazing everyone. He looked happy with his girlfriend Jennifer as they kiss and smile and look very comfortable together. This was not the case when he was with Chiquis Rivera. However, Jennifer’s style is quite similar to that of Jenni Rivera’s daughter. She has pronounced cheekbones, full lips, wavy hair of the same color and length as Chiquis’s, as well as a voluptuous figure… Could it be that Lorenzo Méndez is trying to needle his ex-wife?

Does Lorenzo Méndez look happier than when he was with Chiquis Rivera? In addition to the Instagram stories and videos that Lorenzo Méndez shared, La Lengua Te Ve has shared several photos and images of the couple where it can be clearly seen that Jennifer is very happy with the singer, never imagining that she would be compared to Chiquis Rivera. People commented: “They even look alike physically.” “I thought Chiquís looks a bit similar.” “She looks like Mayeli.” “It doesn’t take long for Chiquis to come out and take a hint.” “And who Is that it?” “I hope they are happy, let’s see how long they last.” “I thought it was his ex.”

Jennifer dedicates some emotional words to Lorenzo Despite the comparisons with Chiquis Rivera, Lorenzo Méndez’s new girlfriend left a very loving message for the singer: “I had never done this before, but I am proud to say that I finally found my better half. As cliché as it sounds. I’ve always said that I wanted to find a male version of myself lol. I knew it would be hard to do so my hopes were dashed. But I found it!!!” “As we fly back home, you sleep so wonderfully and I am writing this to you….thank you for changing my mind about life by being with an important person. On this trip we shared many things more than usual. We laugh like crazy ALL the time, experience different foods, cultures, pray together, support each other in our crazy endeavors, but most importantly we choose each other every second and love each other with all our hearts. We have been stingy with our love from everyone because we were afraid that people would silence it. This letter is for my beautiful people who have not yet met their love partner and to keep hope in their hearts. And for those who have been blessed and met theirs early in life, thank you for always giving me a vision and hope in mine.”