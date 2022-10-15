Kenia Ontiveros shows her recovery from cosmetic surgery

Kenia Ontiveros shows how she is recovering from cosmetic surgery.

The wife of singer Larry Hernández shows videos of her recovery process.

She receives support from celebs and her fans. Kenia Ontiveros, wife of singer Larry Hernández, shows how she is recovering after cosmetic surgery she had improve her figure. She posted videos on Instagram and shocked her followers. Well, few famous people show that side of themselves to their fans. Does her body already look different? Currently Kenia has more than 2.7 million followers on her Instagram account and she is not ashamed to say that she underwent this procedure after having three children. She did it all to look better and she wasn’t afraid to show her recovery process in a video. HOW DOES KENIA ONTIVEROS FEEL? Kenia said the following: “Draining and super inflamed, full of towels under the girdle, this is about having patience, girls! But I am recovering well!” In another video from the hospital, the famous influencer commented: “Girls I am recovering from this surgery, I am happy with my results! Thank you.” She then explained how she feels since the operation: “I have zero pain. Ever since I got out of surgery, [have] zero pain, nothing hurts. It’s just, obviously, it’s uncomfortable being all tight and bruised, and I feel kind of bruised, but, zero pain.” To see the video click here. Kenia Ontiveros recovering from cosmetic surgery

WHAT DOES SHE HAVE TO DO? Then the wife Larry Hernandez explained what she has to do: “I’m on top of a diaper and whenever they come to bathe me they take liquids out of me,” the influencer wrote in a video where a nurse is seen giving her a massage and drawing fluid from her back.” Then I go to the massages and they finish draining me.” In the videos you can see how she must wear a girdle and tight clothing. She explains that this is a matter of patience and her followers immediately showed their support and encouraged her to continue to finish with her recovery to show her change on social media. Filed Under: Kenia Ontiveros cosmetic surgery

WHAT DID HER FANS SAY? Some people encouraged her, but others were more negative: “You looked better when you exercised.” “she was always so pretty, with and without surgeries, she looks very cool, always super lightened, I have seen other wives of singers and they operate and do their hair and everything and even so they don’t change, they remain the same, but this woman is actually very beautiful.” “That’s why I say it’s easier to have surgery than to go through drama with your husband, supposedly doing exercises and eating healthy and so much ching…” “I think that today’s women need to learn to love themselves as they are and as God made them. But unfortunately sometimes, even if they look good, they are not satisfied. That is the image they leave for the other generation. Many young women think that they have to have a certain figure to be happy.” Filed Under: Kenia Ontiveros cosmetic surgery

OTHERS DEFEND HER After receiving some criticism, she also got supportive comments: “You shouldn’t justify yourself because you look like this, it’s a long process to see the results and everyone knows the scruffy job that the doctor who operated on you does, you shouldn’t give explanations to people why you are still inflamed.” But the critics returned: “I remember when she started working out after her last baby, she looked super.” “teach her how to eat” “I thought you had your self-esteem well placed and you loved yourself as you are, but I see that you are not a very pretty woman, you did not need that, but each one does what one pleases.” Filed Under: Kenia Ontiveros cosmetic surgery