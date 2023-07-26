Jerry Michael Williams’ life seemed perfect in the eyes of the world, but it was not so.

An extramarital affair of his wife would unleash a tragedy.

There was a connection between Jerry’s killer and him.

In this chilling tale, the story of Jerry Michael Williams’ tragic fate is narrated. He was a man of humble origin who grew up in Florida, United States. Jerry Michael Williams, as he was affectionately called, had an ostensibly happy life: a family, a wife, and a daughter. However, behind that facade of happiness lay dark secrets.

Williams was an exemplary young man, with good grades, dedicated to his family and friends. Since high school, he had forged a close friendship with Brian Winchester, who also had a sporadic relationship with Dennis Marrero, the man’s future wife. As time passed, Jerry and Dennis fell deeply in love and decided to marry after college. Listen to the latest broadcast of «Pasión que Mata» by clicking here.

LISTEN TO PODCAST «PASIÓN QUE MATA» CLICK HERE

However, the marriage began to experience difficulties due to financial problems and disagreements about expanding the family. While Williams worked hard in real estate to secure his family’s future, he started noticing missing money from his bank accounts and suspected that Dennis might be involved.

A tragic anniversary in Hawaii was planned by Jerry to reignite the passion in his marriage and discuss his economic concerns. But happiness would never return. Jerry Michael Williams mysteriously disappeared during a duck hunting trip on Lake Seminole, and the authorities assumed he had been devoured by crocodiles. No one suspected that Brian, his best friend, had been responsible for his disappearance.