Find out how quickly you’ll get your tax refund this year?

What do you need to do?

Deadlines for filing your 2022 tax return.

Find out how quickly you’ll receive your tax refund this year! People who filed their 2022 tax returns could expect their refund very soon. You can choose to receive your full refund in one of two ways: by mail in the form of a check, or by direct deposit to your savings, checking or IRA account.

We’ve got all the information you need to know about your tax refund this year, including important dates, types of refunds and situations that may delay the delivery of your money.

What is a tax refund?

Filing a tax return is the way a person or company reports income, expenses and other types of tax information to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). Tax returns are filed annually and both individuals and companies must report all income received during the tax year.

A tax refund refers to money the government must pay back to you for overpayment of federal or state taxes. This sum is seen by some experts as an interest-free loan that taxpayers make to the government, although many taxpayers view it as an annual bonus.