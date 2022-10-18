How did Sergio Vega die? The tragic end of ‘El Shaka’

How did Sergio Vega die?

12 years after his death officials confirm how many times he was shot.

People say he was killed like in a narcocorrido. How did Sergio Vega die? Sergio Vega was one of the best known regional Mexican singers. He met a tragic end when his life was taken by people involved in organized crime. Although several years have passed since the terrible incident, many still have questions about how he died. A theme that continues to echo is the chilling murder of Sergio Vega, a Mexican singer who was also known as ‘El Shaka’. After it became known that the performer had died, various questions surrounding his death began to arise. Now new details have been revealed. Who is Sergio Vega? Also known as El Shaka Photo: Twitter His full name was José Sergio Vega Cuamea and he was born in Ciudad Obregón, Sonora, on September 12, 1969, according to El Heraldo de México. Musically, he specialized in the Sinaloan banda styles and, of course, the norteño genre. He debuted in bars in Phoenix, Arizona. However, he did not do it alone, since he began performing with his brothers. It was not until 1989 that he started professionally with the Hermanos Vega group, under the label Joey Records. Filed Under: How Sergio Vega died

How did Sergio Vega die? Photo: Twitter On July 26, 2010, terrible news made hundreds of headlines in various media, both television and print. The news that Sergio Vega had been murdered after being pursued by several drug lords. According to El Heraldo, the gunmen who were chasing him fired more than 30 times, but despite so many shots, it is known that six bullets that ended Sergio Vega’s life. It should be noted that before the unfortunate end of the Quién es usted singer, rumors arose that he was already dead. Filed Under: How Sergio Vega died

The regional Mexican regional singer died in a luxurious red Cadillac Photo: Twitter El Shaka himself came out to deny these rumors, saying that due to the great wave of violence he saw the need to reinforce his security just a few hours after the capos shot him to death in his luxurious red Cadillac. Media reported the tragic end of the 40-year-old regional Mexican singer. Despite the fact that 12 years have passed since his murder, his death is still talked about since he was linked to organized crime. Filed Under: How Sergio Vega died

Did El Shaka die as in a narcocorrido? Photo: Twitter His representative, Ana Luisa Gómez, told El País that, despite the harsh situation that Mexico was going through at the time, “Sergio was not afraid.” She explained that she found out about the murder on Saturday night when El Shaka’s assistant called. He was traveling with him on Los Mochis, in Sinaloa and who was also injured in the gunfire. According to his representative, the Cosas del amor singer never received threats and that he did not have any debt with drug trafficking either. “The proof is that he was without an escort and without weapons, driving his Cadillac. It had been a long time since he had focused on corridos, his repertoire was love songs. I don’t think it’s about a settling of scores.” Filed Under: How Sergio Vega died