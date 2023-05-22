How did El Brujo Mayor die? The shocking truth is revealed

El Brujo Mayor dies unexpectedly.

Mexico’s famous astrologer didn’t predict his own death.

How did he die?

How did El Brujo Mayor die? On Friday, May 19, 2023, we learned El Brujo Mayor de México had passed away at the age of 84. His fans were shocked by the news.

Internet users were completely surprised. Now more details about the warlock’s death have been revealed. Now we know how he died.

How did El Brujo Mayor die?

Various Instagram accounts such as El Gordo y La Flaca, shared the news that El Brujo Mayor de México, had died. He predicted the fate of several politicians and celebrities during his life.

«#ElBrujoMayor dies at the age of 84, for decades he predicted the fate of celebrities and politicians in #Mexico We send our deepest condolences to his relatives #restinpeace,» the post reads.