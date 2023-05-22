How did El Brujo Mayor die? The shocking truth is revealed
How did El Brujo Mayor die? On Friday, May 19, 2023, we learned El Brujo Mayor de México had passed away at the age of 84. His fans were shocked by the news.
Internet users were completely surprised. Now more details about the warlock’s death have been revealed. Now we know how he died.
Various Instagram accounts such as El Gordo y La Flaca, shared the news that El Brujo Mayor de México, had died. He predicted the fate of several politicians and celebrities during his life.
«#ElBrujoMayor dies at the age of 84, for decades he predicted the fate of celebrities and politicians in #Mexico We send our deepest condolences to his relatives #restinpeace,» the post reads.
El Brujo Mayor’s cause of death
El Brujo Mayor’s real name was Antonio Vázquez Alba, and he had a very unique style, as he had a long white beard that made him resemble Santa Claus. Antonio was also an astrologer correctly predicted several events.
Now, a few hours after his death was confirmed, his cause of death has been revealed. Milenio confirmed that the warlock suffered respiratory arrest, according to what journalist María Luisa Valdés told Telediario.
Surprising details are revealed
Journalist María Luisa Valdés stated the following: “Unfortunately, El Brujo Mayor passed away yesterday. He passed away yesterday at 2:10 p.m., apparently it was due to respiratory arrest.»
«His wake was held at night, they are going to cremate him today and tomorrow people will be in his store so they can bid him farewell,» she said. «Every year he made his predictions.»
He died in his apartment
El Universal reported that El Brujo Mayor died in his apartment in Mexico City. He was known for his predictions about political and entertainment figures. Dallas News revealed that the astrologer passed away on Thursday, May 18.
El Brujo’s death has generated all kinds of reactions on social media. Some people have wanted to offer their condolences but aren’t sure about his religious beliefs., «Didn’t he die for his pacts?» «He didn’t see it coming.» «Could it be that he predicted it?» «Rest in peace the great elder sorcerer, a lifetime dedicated to charlatanism.»